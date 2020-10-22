© Lester Kok / NTU Business | October 22, 2020
Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore startup
Airbus Ventures latest investment has led the company to Singapore and Zero Error Systems (ZES).
The Singapore-based startup is debuting its “smart chip” technology powered to protect satellites from radiation damage. The SGD 2.5 million (USD 1.84 million) seed round will enable the company to scale its operations, and work with international customers to deploy its products into space, as well as explore new applications, including self-driving vehicles with high levels of autonomy. “Pairing ZES proprietary technology with advanced consumer-grade electronics will enable highly intelligent and cost-effective technology that is built to resist radiation,” says Dr. Shu Wei, ZES Founding Chief Technology Officer, in a press release. “As we embark on this journey, ZES is privileged to have Airbus Ventures invest in us. This partnership will enable and expedite the proliferation of our products and technologies into the Airbus Ventures ecosystem and beyond.” Developed at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, ZES’s novel design, with the capability to detect harmful heavy-ion radiation, has already been installed in three pico-satellites built by the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan. “We at Airbus Ventures are proud to team with ZES on the cusp of a new era for space electronics and autonomous vehicles,” notes Mathieu Costes, Airbus Ventures Partner in the press release. “Our ZES investment, Airbus Ventures’ second in Singapore, signifies a deepening convergence of entrepreneurial research and venture pioneers in the region, drawing together new networks as we actively expand our presence in the Asia Pacific.” ZES expects the first launch of its chips into orbit in 2021.
Avnet Silica names Gilles Beltran as president Beltran succeeds Mario Orlandi who takes on global assignments in Avnet.
SkyWater is looking to lease a 200 mm fab in Florida Having just completed the expansion of its Minnesota facility, SkyWater does not seem to be done adding to its footprint. The company is looking to take over the Center for Neovation, a 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility.
SK hynix to acquire Intel NAND memory business The two parties have signed an agreement under which SK Hynix will acquire Intel's NAND memory and storage business for USD 9 billion.
Sponsored content by JBCHigh Quality & efficient fume extraction is not only important to meet workplace regulations It's also important to ensure the safety and health of everyone. Soldering fumes and gases may be one of the main causes of potential health problems at any soldering workplace without a proper fume extraction. To protect all employees and their health, keep the following suggestions in mind!
High power quarter brick isolated DC/DC converter addresses demands of energy-conscious data centers Continuing to extend its portfolio of high-density DC/DC converter solutions with built-in digital interfaces, Flex Power Modules introduces two variants of the new BMR491 series.
Wipro to acquire Eximius Design The information technology specialist says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eximius Design, an engineering services company with strong expertise in semiconductor, software and systems design.
Cree to sell LED Business to SMART Global Holdings Cree says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings for up to USD 300 million.
Murata opens second factory in Wuxi Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, has completed to construction of a new facility and officially opened the new plant on October 19.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group BeneluxHow to design a high speed PCB! It wasn’t that long ago when the word “high speed” didn’t exist in the vocabulary of PCB designers. Thinking back for example at the 90’s and 00’s, the speeds they used were much slower. In 2005, 3 Gbps was considered the typical high speed data rate, but today engineers are dealing with 10 Gbps, or even 25 Gbps.
Skeleton's next-gen high energy ultracapacitors to power Wrightbus’ hydrogen buses Skeleton Technologies is cooperating with Wrightbus, a bus OEM headquartered in Northern Ireland, in which the company will supply its next generation high energy ultracapacitor modules to power fuel cell buses in the UK.
Zytronic adds a third dimension to touch with its ZyBrid® hover technology Touch technology innovator Zytronic has released a contactless sensing option that can detect user interactions up to 30mm away from the surface of the glass.
Improved signal integrity on High Frequency and High Speed PCBs In PCB design guidelines chip makers recommend using VLP (very low profile) and HVLP (hyper very low profile) copper to mitigate insertion loss caused by the skin effect – But do you know what happens to the copper surface roughness during PCB fabrication?
TSMC's profit soars on the back of strong revenue growth The semiconductor foundry announces consolidated revenues of NTD 356.43 billion (EUR 10.57 billion) for its third quarter of 2020, a 21.6% increase from the same period last year.
COVID-19 is still impacting the business of RoodMicrotec The independent semiconductor supplier recorded a total income of EUR 3.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, a slight decrease from EUR 3.1 million during the same period last year.
Digi-Key and Netlist announce US marketplace distribution partnership Digi-Key Electronics has added Netlist, a builder of memory and storage solutions, to its Marketplace.
STMicro acquires French fabless semiconductor company The acquired fabless semiconductor company specialises in silicon-based power amplifiers and RF Front-End Module products for the cellular IoT and 5G markets.
Advantech expands with three new offices in North America The embedded production and solution provider has opened three new branch offices in Downers Grove, Illinois; Danvers, Massachusetts; and Toronto, Canada.
ASM's CFO, Peter van Bommel, to retire Chief Financial Officer, Peter van Bommel, has notified the Supervisory Board of ASM of his wish to retire from the company at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2021.
Italian manufacturer acquires German producer of magnetic measurement solutions Lika Electronic, a developer and manufacturer of encoders and position measuring systems, announces the successful strategic acquisition of BOGEN Electronic GmbH.
ClassOne's Solstice S4 wet processing system chosen by TRUMPF Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice S4 fully-automated wet-processing system to VCSEL laser manufacturer, TRUMPF Photonic Components.
Prodrive Technologies officially opens North American HQ The Dutch technology company has officially opened their North American headquarters in Massachusetts USA.
Andreas Hammer joins Renesas Renesas Electronics has appointed Andreas Hammer as Vice President of Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit in Europe, effective October 1, 2020.
Excelitas acquires SolidTRON product line from Silicon Power Excelitas Technologies has completed the purchase of the SolidTRON product line from Pennsylvania-based Silicon Power Corp. SolidTRON expands Excelitas’ defense and aerospace technology to include solid-state discrete firing switches and pulsed power products.
First AMP laser system from LKPF sent to IC manufacturer LPKF’s Active Mold Packaging (AMP) technology enables electrical circuits directly on the surface and inside the volume of the epoxy mold compound. This contributes to cost and space savings in advanced packaging manufacturing, and to a higher functional density of finished ICs.
Analog Devices and Maxim deal gets 'green light' from shareholders Both companies shareholders have voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the combination of ADI and Maxim. The combination will strengthen ADI as an analog semiconductor player with increased breadth and scale across multiple end markets.Load more news