© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Murata opens second factory in Wuxi

Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, has completed to construction of a new facility and officially opened the new plant on October 19.

With the completion of the new facility in Wuxi New District, in the Jiangsu Province in China, the Japanese company has a second production building in the area with creates the necessary infrastructure to be able to respond to the increases in demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors. The company’s new production building represents a JPY 14 billion (EUR 113 million) investment, and that its just the buildings. With the new facility Murata adds 94’925 square metres of production space and 15’708 square metres for offices.