STMicro acquires French fabless semiconductor company

The acquired fabless semiconductor company specialises in silicon-based power amplifiers and RF Front-End Module products for the cellular IoT and 5G markets.

STMicroelectronics announces the acquisition and integration of the assets of SOMOS Semiconductor. SOMOS, based in Marly-le-Roy, France, is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2018 which specialises in silicon-based power amplifiers and in RF Front-End Modules (FEM) products. With this acquisition, ST reinforces its specialist staff, IP and roadmaps of Front-End Modules for the IoT and 5G markets. A first product – an NB-IoT / CAT-M1 module – is already undergoing qualification and will be the inception of a new roadmap of connectivity RF FEM products. SOMOS technology and assets will also support the development of ST’s existing roadmap of RF Front-End Modules for the 5G infrastructure market. “Consumers and Industry expect more and better connectivity solutions. At ST we are committed to offering and enabling solutions to address these needs and challenges. Cellular IoT and 5G infrastructure technologies are key in that perspective. With this acquisition, we reinforce our ambition to play a major role in RF FEM for a buoyant connectivity IoT market and we strengthen our roadmap of RF Front-End for the 5G markets,” says Claude Dardanne, President, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, at STMicroelectronic, in a press release. “With the recent acquisition of BeSpoon for UWB technology and Riot Micro for NB-IoT modems, ST now offers its customers complete connectivity solutions leveraging the market-leading STM32 solutions and ecosystem.” The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.