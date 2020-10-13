© alexskopje dreamstime.com

ASM's CFO, Peter van Bommel, to retire

Chief Financial Officer, Peter van Bommel, has notified the Supervisory Board of ASM of his wish to retire from the company at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2021.

Peter van Bommel joined ASM in 2010 as CFO and Member of the Management Board. “It has been a true pleasure to help shaping ASMI over the past decade. After having been in the job for more than 10 years I feel that it is time that someone else takes over my responsibilities. ASMI is stronger than ever and well prepared for further growth that will benefit our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders,” the departing CFO says in a press release. Jan Lobbezoo, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, adds: “Although with regret, I respect the decision taken by Peter and highly appreciate his significant contributions to the growth and development of ASM over the past ten years and thus bringing the company to the excellent state it is in today.” The company says that the search for a successor will now start and that further announcements will be made in due corse.