© Lika Electronic_logo on

Italian manufacturer acquires German producer of magnetic measurement solutions

Lika Electronic, a developer and manufacturer of encoders and position measuring systems, announces the successful strategic acquisition of BOGEN Electronic GmbH.

As of the first of October 2020, Lika Electronic is the new owner of the German company. Both Lika and BOGEN offer process solutions for complex magnetic position, rotation and speed measurements and control tasks. “The product portfolios of Lika and BOGEN Electronic complement each other perfectly,” says Marco Calabrese, CEO of Lika Electronic, in a short update. “We highly appreciate the competence of our new colleagues at BOGEN and are pleased to be able to offer comprehensive solutions for optical and magnetic measurement systems to our customers around the world.” Both companies employ approximately 140 people and have a turnover of about EUR 17 million. The Berlin site will operate under the name BOGEN Magnetics GmbH.