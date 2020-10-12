© Prodrive

Prodrive Technologies officially opens North American HQ

The Dutch technology company has officially opened their North American headquarters in Massachusetts USA.

Prodrive Technologies researches, designs and manufactures, software and mechanical and electronic parts for machines in various innovative sectors. The company is a supplier to the semiconductor industry, the medical sector, the mobility industry and applications for energy and infrastructure. The new facility in Canton, Boston area, provides manufacturing as well as research and development capacity. The state of Massachusetts is seen as a hotspot for high end technology development. This is partly due to the combination of the presence of top universities such as Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), accelerators, incubators, talent and OEMs. The 107’000 square foot R&D, service and advanced manufacturing site in Canton, MA serves the North American customers in the region within Medical, Semiconductor, Industrial, Energy, Infrastructure and Mobility markets. The facility continues to expand upon its capabilities and has plans to grow to at least 150 employees within the next four to five years. “I’m extremely proud of our USA team that has achieved such level of professionalism in such a short period of time. Although we cannot visit right now, we can feel the energy and vibe and we see the quality and dedication of your work. And of course, I’m also grateful to those Prodrivers in The Netherlands, who are supporting our US colleagues, acting as one company,” says Pieter Janssen, CEO, co-owner and founder of Prodrive Technologies, in the press release.