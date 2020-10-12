© Renesas Electronics

Andreas Hammer joins Renesas

Renesas Electronics has appointed Andreas Hammer as Vice President of Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit in Europe, effective October 1, 2020.

“Renesas continues its focus on the global industrial, IoT, and telecom infrastructures markets, and Europe is a key region driving this business and innovation growth. Bringing Andreas onboard is a game changer for us. His effective business and personal ethics, as well as results-driven leadership capabilities are crucial to this role, and are the characteristics we have lacked for some time in this position,” says Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President of Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas, in a press release. “This is a great time to lead the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit European sales organization at Renesas, a company focused on developing innovative semiconductor products and solutions, accelerating growth, and winning in key markets,” adds Andreas Hammer, Vice President of Europe Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “I look forward to working with the management team to sharpen our sales strategy, outpace the competition, fast-track growth and enable our customers’ success.” Andreas Hammer brings more than 20 years of sales experience to his new role. He has a robust background with analog, power, microcontroller and microprocessor devices for multiple segments, including automotive, industrial, IoT, telecommunication and consumer markets. Hammer joins Renesas from KEMET Corporation, where he held the position of EMEA Vice President of Sales as well as Managing Director for KEMET Electronics GmbH. He previously held European sales leadership roles at Fairchild Semiconductor and was part of Fairchild’s global executive team. Before that, he held key management positions at Texas Instruments in Europe.