First AMP laser system from LKPF sent to IC manufacturer

LPKF’s Active Mold Packaging (AMP) technology enables electrical circuits directly on the surface and inside the volume of the epoxy mold compound. This contributes to cost and space savings in advanced packaging manufacturing, and to a higher functional density of finished ICs.

In addition, AMP helps to reduce power consumption, improves heat dissipation for power applications, enables additive 2L EMC-RDL formation and enables a whole suite of RF applications relevant for use in 5G. Starting now, the features from the AMP are leveraged by a large OEM manufacturer of integrated circuits in one of its production sites in South-East Asia. Together with LPKF, the company recently installed an LPKF system, which will make the AMP process available for high volume manufacturing in advanced packaging applications. Active Mold Packaging simplifies integrated circuits (ICs) and systems-in-package (SiPs), and it increases value add for the users. When using AMP, the epoxy molding compound (EMC) – previously used only to protect ICs or SiPs – is converted into an active carrier of electrical functionality. A new class of epoxy molding compounds (EMCs) has been developed for the laser direct structuring (LDS) process. Target applications of AMP are currently being developed for the 5G technology segment, and also for “beyond 5G” (B5G) – or 6G – RF technologies.