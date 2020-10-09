© roibul dreamstime.com

Analog Devices and Maxim deal gets 'green light' from shareholders

Both companies shareholders have voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the combination of ADI and Maxim. The combination will strengthen ADI as an analog semiconductor player with increased breadth and scale across multiple end markets.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming support from our shareholders for this exciting combination. Together with Maxim, we will enhance our domain expertise and breadth of engineering capabilities to develop more complete solutions to solve customers’ most complex problems,” says Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices, in an update. “We look forward to joining forces with Maxim to drive the next wave of semiconductor growth and deliver significant value to all our stakeholders.” “We appreciate the strong support of our shareholders for Maxim’s combination with ADI. Together, we will enable the industry’s highest performance analog and mixed-signal solutions through our complementary product portfolios,” adds Tunc Doluca, President and CEO of Maxim. The completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals. The companies continue to expect that the transaction will be completed in the summer of 2021.