Intellitronix to provide custom LED product to Kawasaki Motors

Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, and an automotive electronics provider, has received its third consecutive purchase order from Kawasaki Motors for a custom-built LED microprocessor-controlled product.

“Intellitronix is extremely happy with our partnership with Kawasaki Motors and their confidence in our ability to create specialized products for them. When Kawasaki first came to Intellitronix looking for a company with in-house experience in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art automotive electronics, we immediately went to work and created a unique OEM product for them. Receiving our third consecutive purchase order from Kawasaki to manufacture the custom-made product demonstrates our commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and has further solidified our relationship with Kawasaki. We are looking forward to developing additional customized products for Kawasaki in the future,” says Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group, in a press release. US Lighting Group, and its subsidiary Intellitronix, provides LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics, from its manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.