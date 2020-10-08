© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | October 08, 2020
Intellitronix to provide custom LED product to Kawasaki Motors
Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, and an automotive electronics provider, has received its third consecutive purchase order from Kawasaki Motors for a custom-built LED microprocessor-controlled product.
“Intellitronix is extremely happy with our partnership with Kawasaki Motors and their confidence in our ability to create specialized products for them. When Kawasaki first came to Intellitronix looking for a company with in-house experience in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art automotive electronics, we immediately went to work and created a unique OEM product for them. Receiving our third consecutive purchase order from Kawasaki to manufacture the custom-made product demonstrates our commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and has further solidified our relationship with Kawasaki. We are looking forward to developing additional customized products for Kawasaki in the future,” says Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group, in a press release. US Lighting Group, and its subsidiary Intellitronix, provides LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics, from its manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.
USI closes its joint venture company in Brazil Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., says it is going to close its joint venture company in Brazil. The JV was formed back in 2018 between the company's subsidiary, Universal Global Electronics, and Qualcomm Technologies.
Sigma Connectivity acquires Stockholm based WSI The acquisition of Wireless System Integration (WSI) will provide a solid foothold in Stockholm to Sigma and strengthen the capabilities and competence offered to existing and new customers.
Microchip unveils first low-power DAC - simplifies handheld designs by including nonvolatile memory Implementing multi-channel system control or signal outputs using Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) in today’s portable and handheld industrial, communications, consumer and medical systems has been difficult to do without significant processor overhead for device configuration during power-up.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group BeneluxHow to design a high speed PCB! It wasn’t that long ago when the word “high speed” didn’t exist in the vocabulary of PCB designers. Thinking back for example at the 90’s and 00’s, the speeds they used were much slower. In 2005, 3 Gbps was considered the typical high speed data rate, but today engineers are dealing with 10 Gbps, or even 25 Gbps.
II-VI adds new executive, closes acquisitions and joins SIA The compound semiconductor company announces that Sohail Khan will lead its New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies organization, it has also closed the acquisitions of Ascatron and INNOViON Corporation, and also joind the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Microchip acquires Tekron International Limited Microchip Technology is acquiring New Zealand-based Tekron International Limited, a provider of high-precision GPS and atomic clock time-keeping technologies and solutions for the smart grid and other industrial applications.
BISTel teams up with NXP Semiconductors Under this new multi-year, multi-fab collaboration, BISTel will deploy its manufacturing AI solutions, including Dynamic Fault Detection (DFD), chamber matching, eDatalzyer and the GrandView predictive analytics in all front-end NXP fabs in the United States and Europe.
SIGA’s expansion will require an increased headcount In late September, the UK-based transformer manufacturer, announced that it was expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory in order to handle much higher capacity transformers.
Infineon launches Traveo II Body microcontroller family for next-gen vehicle electronic system As drivetrain electrification and advanced driver assistance systems change the way we drive, the number and complexity of comfort features and other body functions in cars increases constantly.
Toshiba to restructure its System LSI Businesses Toshiba has previously announced that it was considering a structural reform of the system LSI business operated by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC). Now the plan is set.
Arm spins-out Cerfe Labs – will focus on developing CeRAM memory technology Arm is planning to spin-out Cerfe Labs to develop and license new types of non-volatile memories based on correlated electron materials (CeRAM) and ferroelectric transistors (FeFETs).
Farnell adds ECS Inc. International to its linecard in EMEA Farnell has signed a distribution agreement with ECS Inc. International, a manufacturer of frequency control and power management products, to distribute its product range in EMEA.
Intel’s massive expansion in Arizona is finally operational It was back in early 2017 that the chipmaker announced that it would invest more than USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42, in Chandler, Arizona. Now, the close to 900’000 square feet manufacturing campus stands operational.
China's semiconductor industry to brace for impact as SMIC assesses export restrictions On October 4, 2020, SMIC made formal announcements assessing the Commerce Department’s notification to SMIC's suppliers that they will be restricted from shipping certain U.S.-originated equipment, components, and raw materials to the Chinese foundry, according to TrendForce's latest investigations.
New PIC24F MCUs Feature Low Power Animated Display Driver for Battery-powered Devices Low power MCU family offers power-saving peripherals, hardware safety and secure code protection
Keysight Technologies appoints Satish Dhanasekaran COO Satish Dhanasekaran has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Keysight Technologies, effective immediately. Dhanasekaran has been president of Keysight’s largest business, the Communications Solutions Group, since 2017.
OSI Systems receives orders of $5M for electronic components OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received orders for approximately USD 5 million to provide electronic sub-assemblies for an innovative water solutions provider.
Merck opens research centre for electronic applications in Darmstadt The company has officially opened its latest centre dedicated to research and development activities for leading-edge semiconductor and display materials.
Hon Hai and Yageo form strategic alliance Hon Hai Technology Group and Yageo Group are teaming up in an alliance which will combine the two groups’ resources to integrate their R&D capabilities and technological innovations in key electronic components.
Intel enters into strategic collaboration with Lightbits Labs The chipmaker is also investing, via its Intel Capital arm, in Light bit to fuel the company's continued growth.
NXP advances 5G with new US GaN fab in Arizona NXP Semiconductors has officially opened its new 150 mm (6-inch) RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) fab in Chandler, Arizona.
SIGA on-track to expand transformer production facilities The UK-based manufacturer of of toroidal and bobbin wound components and associated assemblies, is expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory to handle much higher capacity transformers.
ZF wins business for electronic toll collection in China Back in 2019, it was announced in China that by the end of the year, 90% of vehicles on Chinese expressways should be enabled to use their new electronic toll collection (ETC) system. The DG sub-subminiature switch from ZF Friedrichshafen, succeeded in winning business exceeding 10 million pieces from one of the leading ETC companies in China.
Mouser inks global distribution agreement with Trinamic Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with motion control expert Trinamic, now part of Maxim Integrated.Load more news