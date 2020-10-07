© pichetw dreamstime.com

II-VI adds new executive, closes acquisitions and joins SIA

The compound semiconductor company announces that Sohail Khan will lead its New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies organization, it has also closed the acquisitions of Ascatron and INNOViON Corporation, and also joind the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Sohail Khan has joined II-VI as Executive Vice President of New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies. The organisation aims to position II-VI as a true force in compound semiconductor electronics by consolidating II-VI’s technology expertise in silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, advanced wide-bandgap epitaxy, device fabrication, and module design. “Sohail Khan has my utmost respect as an integrated circuits and optoelectronics technologist, a visionary, and an accomplished business leader,” says Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated, in a press release. “Guided by Sohail’s leadership and the benefits of our platforms built by our innovations of the last 20 years, we will continue to invest in efficient energy-conversion technology to lead in one of the most exciting markets of our century.” For the past two years, Sohail was the Managing Partner for K5 Innovations, and his prior positions include positions such as CEO for ViXS Systems (a UHD video solutions semiconductor company), CEO of Lilliputian Systems (a fuel-cell company) and CEO of SiGe Semiconductor. “Using our in-house knowledge and the technology recently licensed from General Electric, we will establish within II-VI a vertically integrated 150 mm SiC technology platform that we expect will produce the world’s most advanced SiC devices for power electronics,” says Sohail Khan. “We will also support the SIA’s effort to encourage U.S. policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition.”