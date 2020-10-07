© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | October 07, 2020
II-VI adds new executive, closes acquisitions and joins SIA
The compound semiconductor company announces that Sohail Khan will lead its New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies organization, it has also closed the acquisitions of Ascatron and INNOViON Corporation, and also joind the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Sohail Khan has joined II-VI as Executive Vice President of New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies. The organisation aims to position II-VI as a true force in compound semiconductor electronics by consolidating II-VI’s technology expertise in silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, advanced wide-bandgap epitaxy, device fabrication, and module design. “Sohail Khan has my utmost respect as an integrated circuits and optoelectronics technologist, a visionary, and an accomplished business leader,” says Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated, in a press release. “Guided by Sohail’s leadership and the benefits of our platforms built by our innovations of the last 20 years, we will continue to invest in efficient energy-conversion technology to lead in one of the most exciting markets of our century.” For the past two years, Sohail was the Managing Partner for K5 Innovations, and his prior positions include positions such as CEO for ViXS Systems (a UHD video solutions semiconductor company), CEO of Lilliputian Systems (a fuel-cell company) and CEO of SiGe Semiconductor. “Using our in-house knowledge and the technology recently licensed from General Electric, we will establish within II-VI a vertically integrated 150 mm SiC technology platform that we expect will produce the world’s most advanced SiC devices for power electronics,” says Sohail Khan. “We will also support the SIA’s effort to encourage U.S. policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition.”
II-VI adds new executive, closes acquisitions and joins SIA The compound semiconductor company announces that Sohail Khan will lead its New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies organization, it has also closed the acquisitions of Ascatron and INNOViON Corporation, and also joind the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Microchip acquires Tekron International Limited Microchip Technology is acquiring New Zealand-based Tekron International Limited, a provider of high-precision GPS and atomic clock time-keeping technologies and solutions for the smart grid and other industrial applications.
BISTel teams up with NXP Semiconductors Under this new multi-year, multi-fab collaboration, BISTel will deploy its manufacturing AI solutions, including Dynamic Fault Detection (DFD), chamber matching, eDatalzyer and the GrandView predictive analytics in all front-end NXP fabs in the United States and Europe.
SIGA’s expansion will require an increased headcount In late September, the UK-based transformer manufacturer, announced that it was expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory in order to handle much higher capacity transformers.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group BeneluxHow to design a high speed PCB! It wasn’t that long ago when the word “high speed” didn’t exist in the vocabulary of PCB designers. Thinking back for example at the 90’s and 00’s, the speeds they used were much slower. In 2005, 3 Gbps was considered the typical high speed data rate, but today engineers are dealing with 10 Gbps, or even 25 Gbps.
Ad
Infineon launches Traveo II Body microcontroller family for next-gen vehicle electronic system As drivetrain electrification and advanced driver assistance systems change the way we drive, the number and complexity of comfort features and other body functions in cars increases constantly.
Toshiba to restructure its System LSI Businesses Toshiba has previously announced that it was considering a structural reform of the system LSI business operated by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC). Now the plan is set.
Arm spins-out Cerfe Labs – will focus on developing CeRAM memory technology Arm is planning to spin-out Cerfe Labs to develop and license new types of non-volatile memories based on correlated electron materials (CeRAM) and ferroelectric transistors (FeFETs).
Farnell adds ECS Inc. International to its linecard in EMEA Farnell has signed a distribution agreement with ECS Inc. International, a manufacturer of frequency control and power management products, to distribute its product range in EMEA.
Intel’s massive expansion in Arizona is finally operational It was back in early 2017 that the chipmaker announced that it would invest more than USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42, in Chandler, Arizona. Now, the close to 900’000 square feet manufacturing campus stands operational.
China's semiconductor industry to brace for impact as SMIC assesses export restrictions On October 4, 2020, SMIC made formal announcements assessing the Commerce Department’s notification to SMIC's suppliers that they will be restricted from shipping certain U.S.-originated equipment, components, and raw materials to the Chinese foundry, according to TrendForce's latest investigations.
New PIC24F MCUs Feature Low Power Animated Display Driver for Battery-powered Devices Low power MCU family offers power-saving peripherals, hardware safety and secure code protection
Keysight Technologies appoints Satish Dhanasekaran COO Satish Dhanasekaran has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Keysight Technologies, effective immediately. Dhanasekaran has been president of Keysight’s largest business, the Communications Solutions Group, since 2017.
OSI Systems receives orders of $5M for electronic components OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received orders for approximately USD 5 million to provide electronic sub-assemblies for an innovative water solutions provider.
Merck opens research centre for electronic applications in Darmstadt The company has officially opened its latest centre dedicated to research and development activities for leading-edge semiconductor and display materials.
Hon Hai and Yageo form strategic alliance Hon Hai Technology Group and Yageo Group are teaming up in an alliance which will combine the two groups’ resources to integrate their R&D capabilities and technological innovations in key electronic components.
Intel enters into strategic collaboration with Lightbits Labs The chipmaker is also investing, via its Intel Capital arm, in Light bit to fuel the company's continued growth.
NXP advances 5G with new US GaN fab in Arizona NXP Semiconductors has officially opened its new 150 mm (6-inch) RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) fab in Chandler, Arizona.
SIGA on-track to expand transformer production facilities The UK-based manufacturer of of toroidal and bobbin wound components and associated assemblies, is expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory to handle much higher capacity transformers.
ZF wins business for electronic toll collection in China Back in 2019, it was announced in China that by the end of the year, 90% of vehicles on Chinese expressways should be enabled to use their new electronic toll collection (ETC) system. The DG sub-subminiature switch from ZF Friedrichshafen, succeeded in winning business exceeding 10 million pieces from one of the leading ETC companies in China.
Mouser inks global distribution agreement with Trinamic Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with motion control expert Trinamic, now part of Maxim Integrated.
Cree’s fab expansion is now going vertical Despite the current pandemic, things are moving along for the semiconductor manufacturer’s expansion in Mohawk Valley, New York. The steal girders are standing tall and walls are going up.
Subaru selects ON Semi's image sensing technology for driver assist platform Subaru has selected On Semi's image sensing technology to enable camera-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in the car manufacturer's new-generation EyeSight Driver Assist platform. The Levorg, a 2020 All-Wheel Drive Sports Tourer, is the first model to offer the new system.
Hella starts the new fiscal year better than expected Despite the continuing negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global automotive industry, automotive supplier HELLA reported better than originally expected results for the first three months of fiscal year 2020/2021.
The US tightens control of export to China’s SMIC Back in early September, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) found itself in the news regarding a potential US ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei. Fast forward until now and by the looks of it, SMIC is out in the cold.Load more news
Most Read