© NXP

BISTel teams up with NXP Semiconductors

Under this new multi-year, multi-fab collaboration, BISTel will deploy its manufacturing AI solutions, including Dynamic Fault Detection (DFD), chamber matching, eDatalzyer and the GrandView predictive analytics in all front-end NXP fabs in the United States and Europe.

For more than 20 years, BISTel’s range of continuous improvement software applications have helped manufacturers improve the performance of their equipment and production processes, resulting in increased engineering productivity, reductions in system downtime, and an improvement in yield. This new agreement includes DFD fault detection, and eDatalyzer, a suite of machine learning based root cause analysis applications that quickly pinpoint and solve yield issues. It also includes BISTel’s new AI powered GrandView APM, an asset performance management system that monitors the health of critical assets, detects anomalies and offers predictive analytics that identifies production problems before they occur. “Our customers demand zero defect quality, and BISTel’s suite of applications enables our team to effectively and efficiently identify data signals from our equipment and our products, and move to more predictive verses reactive response,” says Steve Frezon, Senior Vice President, Front End Operations at NXP, in a press release. “We are focused on unlocking new insights that will lead to continuous improvement throughout our manufacturing ecosystem.” “We are delighted to be able to work with a proven leader like NXP,” adds Tom Ho, President, BISTel America. “NXP’s commitment to excellence in manufacturing is demonstrated in the high quality and high performance of their products, especially as it relates to their leadership in the automotive market where quality is critical,” added Ho.