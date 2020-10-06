© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com

Infineon launches Traveo II Body microcontroller family for next-gen vehicle electronic system

As drivetrain electrification and advanced driver assistance systems change the way we drive, the number and complexity of comfort features and other body functions in cars increases constantly.

This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

To tackle this challenge, Infineon Technologies AG is launching the Traveo™ II Body microcontroller family to the open market. This product family addresses a broad variety of automotive applications, including body control modules, door, window, sunroof and seat control units as well as in-cabin smartphone terminals and wireless charging units. The market launch follows Infineon’s acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, which developed the product family. “Integrating both companies results in the most comprehensive automotive microcontroller portfolio in the industry,” said Peter Schaefer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Microcontrollers at Infineon. “The addition of Cypress’ Traveo and Automotive PSoC families to our AURIX safety controllers allows us to offer optimized solutions for the entire range of car applications, from body, cluster and infotainment to chassis, powertrain, driver assistance and domain control.” For body applications, Infineon already offers a variety of sensor and power products ranging from motor control solutions and intelligent power distribution to LED solutions. The Traveo II Body products complement this portfolio with a microcontroller family that delivers the performance, scalability, low power consumption and security required in emerging automotive platforms. “The Traveo II Body family is a cornerstone in our product-to-system approach, allowing us to offer comprehensive system solutions for body applications,” said Peter Schaefer. The multicore Traveo II family is based on ARM® Cortex®-M7 and -M4 cores with up to 8 MB of embedded flash that helps the devices deliver the robust performance required for demanding body electronics applications. Compliance to ISO26262 ASIL-B Level ensures a safe operation of the device, even for ambient temperatures up to 125°C. Featuring advanced peripherals, including support for CAN-FD, Ethernet and FlexRay communication protocols, Traveo II microcontrollers offer scalability and pin-compatibility among all low-end devices as well as among all high-end devices. The family provides low power consumption down to 5 µA and enhanced security (EVITA-Full) for today's connected cars. Full Firmware-Over-The-Air support allows remote updates of application and security software without any interruption of service. The microcontrollers are backed by AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) 4.2 software. In addition, a broad ARM-based ecosystem for tools and software is available in the market, ranging from various IDE tools and debugger to real time operating systems.