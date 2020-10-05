© mellimage dreamstime.com Business | October 05, 2020
Toshiba to restructure its System LSI Businesses
Toshiba has previously announced that it was considering a structural reform of the system LSI business operated by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC). Now the plan is set.
Going forward, TDSC says it will continue to channel resources into its profitable discrete semiconductor business, and promote synergy between discretes and analog integrated circuits and microcontroller units for motor control, in order to secure high profitability. In its explanation to the decision, Toshiba says that the group has established a sustainable financial base and stable portfolio by focusing on B2B, which is not as easily affected by economic fluctuations. The group took this route by divesting its B2C businesses, including home appliances and PCs, and its memory business. Adding to this the company also implemented procurement and sales reforms and other measures aimed to continually strengthen basic profitability. The group withdrew from the memory business, which required large capital expenditures and where performance fluctuated with changing market conditions. In TDSC's semiconductor portfolio, it has concentrated on automotive, industrial use and data centers as a means to improve its investment efficiency, profitability and performance stability. TDSC's system LSI business is designated by Toshiba as a monitored business. In response to this, the company took steps in the last fiscal year that included withdrawal from logic LSIs (advanced ASIC), excluding automotive digital integrated circuits and products to support current customers, and measures to cut fixed costs. So in order to maintain its goal of a sustainable financial base and a stable portfolio, TDSC says in a press statement that it will implement a structural reform of its system LSIs business. Therefore, Toshiba has decided to withdraw from the system LSI business and to implement measures toward establishing a business structure not easily affected by market fluctuations; one that is sustainable even during the continuing U.S. -China trade conflict, and in the post-COVID-19 new normal business situation. This will, according to the company, be achieved by concentrating on its core competencies. Specifically, TDSC will concentrate its resources on analog integrated circuits and microcontroller units for motor control, a market that the company anticipate will show steady growth, and where it can expect to see synergies with its discrete devices. The company says will continue to direct product development resources to this area. In the advanced LSI (system-on-a-chip) business however, TDSC will end new product development while continuing to support current products. The company says it’s also considering other restructuring measures in addition to the personnel measures, without elaborating further. TDSC says will implement personnel reallocations and an early retirement incentive program. The program will cover employees in TDSC’s System Devices Division, administration and sales staff in its Semiconductor Division, and its corporate administration staff. It will also cover some R&D staff and employees at certain TDSC’s subsidiaries. The anticipated scope of the program and personnel reallocation will affect 770 employees in total.
Toshiba to restructure its System LSI Businesses Toshiba has previously announced that it was considering a structural reform of the system LSI business operated by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC). Now the plan is set.
Arm spins-out Cerfe Labs – will focus on developing CeRAM memory technology Arm is planning to spin-out Cerfe Labs to develop and license new types of non-volatile memories based on correlated electron materials (CeRAM) and ferroelectric transistors (FeFETs).
Farnell adds ECS Inc. International to its linecard in EMEA Farnell has signed a distribution agreement with ECS Inc. International, a manufacturer of frequency control and power management products, to distribute its product range in EMEA.
Intel’s massive expansion in Arizona is finally operational It was back in early 2017 that the chipmaker announced that it would invest more than USD 7 billion to complete Fab 42, in Chandler, Arizona. Now, the close to 900’000 square feet manufacturing campus stands operational.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group BeneluxHow to design a high speed PCB! It wasn’t that long ago when the word “high speed” didn’t exist in the vocabulary of PCB designers. Thinking back for example at the 90’s and 00’s, the speeds they used were much slower. In 2005, 3 Gbps was considered the typical high speed data rate, but today engineers are dealing with 10 Gbps, or even 25 Gbps.
China's semiconductor industry to brace for impact as SMIC assesses export restrictions On October 4, 2020, SMIC made formal announcements assessing the Commerce Department’s notification to SMIC's suppliers that they will be restricted from shipping certain U.S.-originated equipment, components, and raw materials to the Chinese foundry, according to TrendForce's latest investigations.
New PIC24F MCUs Feature Low Power Animated Display Driver for Battery-powered Devices Low power MCU family offers power-saving peripherals, hardware safety and secure code protection
Keysight Technologies appoints Satish Dhanasekaran COO Satish Dhanasekaran has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Keysight Technologies, effective immediately. Dhanasekaran has been president of Keysight’s largest business, the Communications Solutions Group, since 2017.
OSI Systems receives orders of $5M for electronic components OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received orders for approximately USD 5 million to provide electronic sub-assemblies for an innovative water solutions provider.
Merck opens research centre for electronic applications in Darmstadt The company has officially opened its latest centre dedicated to research and development activities for leading-edge semiconductor and display materials.
Hon Hai and Yageo form strategic alliance Hon Hai Technology Group and Yageo Group are teaming up in an alliance which will combine the two groups’ resources to integrate their R&D capabilities and technological innovations in key electronic components.
Intel enters into strategic collaboration with Lightbits Labs The chipmaker is also investing, via its Intel Capital arm, in Light bit to fuel the company's continued growth.
NXP advances 5G with new US GaN fab in Arizona NXP Semiconductors has officially opened its new 150 mm (6-inch) RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) fab in Chandler, Arizona.
SIGA on-track to expand transformer production facilities The UK-based manufacturer of of toroidal and bobbin wound components and associated assemblies, is expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory to handle much higher capacity transformers.
ZF wins business for electronic toll collection in China Back in 2019, it was announced in China that by the end of the year, 90% of vehicles on Chinese expressways should be enabled to use their new electronic toll collection (ETC) system. The DG sub-subminiature switch from ZF Friedrichshafen, succeeded in winning business exceeding 10 million pieces from one of the leading ETC companies in China.
Mouser inks global distribution agreement with Trinamic Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with motion control expert Trinamic, now part of Maxim Integrated.
Cree’s fab expansion is now going vertical Despite the current pandemic, things are moving along for the semiconductor manufacturer’s expansion in Mohawk Valley, New York. The steal girders are standing tall and walls are going up.
Subaru selects ON Semi's image sensing technology for driver assist platform Subaru has selected On Semi's image sensing technology to enable camera-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in the car manufacturer's new-generation EyeSight Driver Assist platform. The Levorg, a 2020 All-Wheel Drive Sports Tourer, is the first model to offer the new system.
Hella starts the new fiscal year better than expected Despite the continuing negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global automotive industry, automotive supplier HELLA reported better than originally expected results for the first three months of fiscal year 2020/2021.
The US tightens control of export to China’s SMIC Back in early September, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) found itself in the news regarding a potential US ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei. Fast forward until now and by the looks of it, SMIC is out in the cold.
Maxim and Serial Microelectronics sign distribution agreement Serial Microelectronics (SMHK) has entered into a distribution agreement with Maxim Integrated Products for the distribution of all Maxim’s products in China and Hong Kong.
Jenoptik completes acquisition of TRIOPTICS With the closing on September 24, 2020 Jenoptik has successfully completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 75% of the Hamburg-based optics specialist TRIOPTICS, which had been anticipated for the third quarter.
TSMC looking to create a local manufacturing hub – going beyond 2 nanometers The worlds biggest contract chipmaker is reportedly planning to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers.
Foxconn invests in SigmaSense Touch screen technology company, SigmaSense, has closed a USD 22 million Series A funding round led by Foxconn Technology Group.
Diodes gets green light for Lite-On acquisition from China Diodes Incorporated says it has received approval from the China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) to proceed with its planned acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor which was announced last year.Load more news
Most Read