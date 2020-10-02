© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Keysight Technologies appoints Satish Dhanasekaran COO

Satish Dhanasekaran has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Keysight Technologies, effective immediately. Dhanasekaran has been president of Keysight’s largest business, the Communications Solutions Group, since 2017.

In his role as COO, Dhanasekaran has responsibility for growing orders and increasing annual recurring revenue for the company. He oversees the functions that contribute to these objectives, including market and technology research, development of new technologies, products, and solutions, services, marketing as well as and sales. He will continue to report to Ron Nersesian, chairman and chief executive officer. “Satish is a strategic and driven executive with a track record of enabling customer success and driving high performance,” says Nersesian, in a press release. “His background makes him uniquely qualified to lead the critical functions that make up the Keysight COO organization and drive further value creation for all of our stakeholders.” As head of the Communications Solutions Group, Dhanasekaran led Keysight’s USD 3.2 billion global business that addresses the communications ecosystem, including wireless and wireline, as well as aerospace defense and government customers. Keysight also announced that Jay Alexander, chief technology officer (CTO), has chosen to retire in late 2021. Until his retirement, he will support the success of Dhanasekaran in his new role and help determine the go-forward leadership of the critical teams within the CTO organization. “Jay has given so much to the company over the last 34 years and made countless contributions to our technology leadership and the success of our customers,” adds Nersesian. “Personally, it’s been a joy and privilege to work with someone as talented, intelligent, and caring as Jay. I know he will be greatly missed across the company when he retires.” Alexander has been with the company since 1986. He spent many of those years working in the company’s oscilloscope business, in roles ranging from R&D engineer to vice president and general manager. As Keysight’s CTO since 2014, Alexander has been responsible for central hardware and software technology development, including the PathWave software platform and other facets of Keysight’s software-centric solutions strategy.