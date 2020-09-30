© Hon Hai Technology

Hon Hai and Yageo form strategic alliance

Hon Hai Technology Group and Yageo Group are teaming up in an alliance which will combine the two groups’ resources to integrate their R&D capabilities and technological innovations in key electronic components.

In a press release, the companies says that the strategic partnership will differentiate from traditional supply chain operation. Not only in the development of key electronic components and the sharing of R&D resources, but also in the cooperation with global end customers, Yageo’s diversified products can be fully integrated and matched to the new business scope of Hon Hai Technology Group. "Yageo is an industry leader in many technological fields. The solid cooperation with Hon Hai will be able to demonstrate the wisdom and advantages of Taiwan’s manufacturing industry. Through this strategic alliance, we will focus more on the development of new customers and products with joint resources to meet global customers’ needs in the supply chain support and functional design development and come up with more value-added solutions," says Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai, in the press release. "For many years, Yageo has cultivated deeply in key electronic components for electric vehicles, smart healthcare, industrial specifications, 5G technology, and special semiconductor packaging and testing and has shown many concrete results in related areas. Through the cooperation with Hon Hai Group, we are able to enlarge mutual technological benefits and resource sharing to maximize the value of both groups and see multiple growths in the future," adds Pierre Chen, Chairman of Yageo Group. In recent years, Hon Hai says it has been actively involved in the three new industries of electric vehicles, digital healthcare, and robotics and the three new technologies of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and new-generation communication. "3+3" is described as the group’s important long-term development strategy. After acquiring KEMET and Pulse, Yageo Group will not only focus on high-end 5G, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical segments, but also provide the group’s expertise and one-stop shopping platform in special semiconductor packaging and testing from Tong Hsing, automotive inductors and magnetic materials from Chilisin, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors from Kaimei. Yageo Group will thus become a strong partner for Hon Hai Group in the development of electric vehicles, digital healthcare, and robotics. This cooperation will officially start in the third quarter of this year.