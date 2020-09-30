© NXP Business | September 30, 2020
NXP advances 5G with new US GaN fab in Arizona
NXP Semiconductors has officially opened its new 150 mm (6-inch) RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) fab in Chandler, Arizona.
“Today marks a critical milestone for NXP. By building this incredible facility and tapping key talent in Arizona, we are able to bring focus to GaN technology as part of driving the next generation of 5G base station infrastructure,” says CEO Kurt Sievers, in a press release detailing the opening. With 5G, the density of RF solutions required per antenna has exponentially increased – yet maintaining the same box size and reducing power consumption is more or less mandatory. GaN power transistors have emerged as the new gold standard to address these dueling requirements, delivering significant improvements in both power density and efficiency. NXP’s move to build an internal GaN fab was driven by its ability to achieve higher performance benefits through leveraging its core competency in cellular infrastructure design as well as its track record for high-volume manufacturing. Nearly 20 years of GaN development expertise and extensive wireless communication industry knowledge position NXP to compete in this next wave of cellular expansion for 5G. The fab is set to ramp quickly with NXP leveraging its Chandler-based team and their expertise in compound semiconductor manufacturing. The internal factory will serve as an innovation hub that facilitates collaboration between the fab and NXP’s onsite R&D team. In short, the company’s engineers can now more rapidly develop, validate and protect inventions for current and future generations of GaN devices, resulting in shorter cycle times for NXP GaN innovations. NXP’s new Chandler-based GaN fab is qualified now, with initial products ramping in the market and expected to reach full capacity by the end of 2020.
Hon Hai and Yageo form strategic alliance Hon Hai Technology Group and Yageo Group are teaming up in an alliance which will combine the two groups’ resources to integrate their R&D capabilities and technological innovations in key electronic components.
Intel enters into strategic collaboration with Lightbits Labs The chipmaker is also investing, via its Intel Capital arm, in Light bit to fuel the company's continued growth.
SIGA on-track to expand transformer production facilities The UK-based manufacturer of of toroidal and bobbin wound components and associated assemblies, is expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory to handle much higher capacity transformers.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeDesign Challenges And The Impact On Coating Success Phil Kinner, conformal coatings technical director discusses how As assemblies become ever more densely populated, the need to carefully consider your conformal coating process is becoming increasingly more important.
ZF wins business for electronic toll collection in China Back in 2019, it was announced in China that by the end of the year, 90% of vehicles on Chinese expressways should be enabled to use their new electronic toll collection (ETC) system. The DG sub-subminiature switch from ZF Friedrichshafen, succeeded in winning business exceeding 10 million pieces from one of the leading ETC companies in China.
Mouser inks global distribution agreement with Trinamic Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with motion control expert Trinamic, now part of Maxim Integrated.
Cree’s fab expansion is now going vertical Despite the current pandemic, things are moving along for the semiconductor manufacturer’s expansion in Mohawk Valley, New York. The steal girders are standing tall and walls are going up.
Subaru selects ON Semi's image sensing technology for driver assist platform Subaru has selected On Semi's image sensing technology to enable camera-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in the car manufacturer's new-generation EyeSight Driver Assist platform. The Levorg, a 2020 All-Wheel Drive Sports Tourer, is the first model to offer the new system.
Hella starts the new fiscal year better than expected Despite the continuing negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global automotive industry, automotive supplier HELLA reported better than originally expected results for the first three months of fiscal year 2020/2021.
The US tightens control of export to China’s SMIC Back in early September, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) found itself in the news regarding a potential US ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei. Fast forward until now and by the looks of it, SMIC is out in the cold.
Maxim and Serial Microelectronics sign distribution agreement Serial Microelectronics (SMHK) has entered into a distribution agreement with Maxim Integrated Products for the distribution of all Maxim’s products in China and Hong Kong.
Jenoptik completes acquisition of TRIOPTICS With the closing on September 24, 2020 Jenoptik has successfully completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 75% of the Hamburg-based optics specialist TRIOPTICS, which had been anticipated for the third quarter.
TSMC looking to create a local manufacturing hub – going beyond 2 nanometers The worlds biggest contract chipmaker is reportedly planning to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers.
Foxconn invests in SigmaSense Touch screen technology company, SigmaSense, has closed a USD 22 million Series A funding round led by Foxconn Technology Group.
Diodes gets green light for Lite-On acquisition from China Diodes Incorporated says it has received approval from the China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) to proceed with its planned acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor which was announced last year.
AT&S develops new solutions for autonomous driving Step by step, automated driving is increasingly becoming a feature of our mobility. With each step, increasing data volumes need to be processed fast to allow quick reactions to any given situation. AT&S is developing a robust and resilient interconnect concept for a high-performance computer chip.
Aurora Labs attracts $23 million in series B funding round Aurora Labs has secured USD 23 million in Series B funding from several automotive manufacturers, electronics and technology corporations and venture capitalists.
SCHOTT acquires INCOM’s MEGAdraw business SCHOTT North America, Inc. says it has successfully closed the acquisition of INCOM, Inc.’s MEGAdraw business.
Zinc8 team up with Vijai Electricals to explore JV opportunities Canadian battery technology company Zinc8 Energy Solutions, has signed an agreement in principle with Vijai Electricals Ltd from Hyderabad, India. The parties have agreed to explore joint-venture projects concerning the deployment of Zinc8's patented Zinc-Air Energy Storage System.
Intel names new SvP and Chief Strategy Officer Intel Corporation has appointed Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. He will take on his new position on the first of November, 2020.
Edwards to set up centre in Dublin The development represents an investment of USD 5.7 million and will create 120 new jobs.
LEMO expands and inaugurates new production site About 400 metres from the company's main production site in St-Croix, Switzerland, LEMO has has just opened its new REDEL 2 production site
Vicor ink global distribution agreement with Arrow Vicor Corporation has expanded its Europe, Middle East and Africa relationship with Arrow Electronics, Inc. to a global distribution agreement.
Hemlock Semiconductor acquires DuPont TCS business The Michigan-based provider of ultra-pure polycrystalline silicon announces its acquisition of a DuPont business that makes trichlorosilane (TCS), the primary raw material used in producing the ultra-pure polysilicon HSC supplies to the semiconductor and solar industries.Load more news