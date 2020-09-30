© Siga

SIGA on-track to expand transformer production facilities

The UK-based manufacturer of of toroidal and bobbin wound components and associated assemblies, is expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory to handle much higher capacity transformers.

Formerly, these components were manufactured and supplied by Stabilised Transformers Limited in Wolverhampton. Following risk assessments and government advice, the new facilities are set to meet UK government guidelines including those for coronavirus pandemic precautions, an update from the company states. “We completed the deal with Stabilised Transformers only a few days after the UK’s first confirmed cases of Covid-19. We immediately looked at the repercussions on our plan to move production from Wolverhampton to Sandy. Our management team carried out all the necessary risk assessments, factoring-in the best available guidance from UK-Gov. Thanks to the efforts of management and staff, our plans remain on-schedule despite the coronavirus restrictions,” says Richard Thrussell, General Manager of SIGA (Electronics) Ltd, in a press release. SIGA (Electronics) Ltd. formally acquired the business and assets of Stabilised Transformers Ltd on 4th February 2020. Stabilised Transformers Ltd was established in the mid-1970s to supply transformers to UK and export markets. Since then, W. Groves in 2002 and Current Transformer Technology in 2009 have been incorporated into Stabilised Transformers Ltd - with these acquisitions extending both the product range and customer base. SIGA occupies a purpose-built 15000 square foot facility in Sandy, Bedfordshire, where more than 45 employees produce a range of transformers and inductors. The production process is completed entirely in house, from single or three-phase windings, to any assembly requirements, through varnish impregnation and any required tropicalisation, and final test. Large transformers weighing 1000kg or more can be safely handled within the factory for final test, before loading onto pallets for delivery to customers.