© ZF

ZF wins business for electronic toll collection in China

Back in 2019, it was announced in China that by the end of the year, 90% of vehicles on Chinese expressways should be enabled to use their new electronic toll collection (ETC) system. The DG sub-subminiature switch from ZF Friedrichshafen, succeeded in winning business exceeding 10 million pieces from one of the leading ETC companies in China.

The Ministry of Transportation of China planned a complete removal of manual expressway toll booths, replacing them with ETC systems at provincial borders to reduce the issues of expressway traffic congestion, to enhance traffic efficiency and to reduce logistical costs. To implement the electronic toll collection process, the toll station was equipped with electronic readers, each vehicle needed a transponder fitted, and the driver needed to apply for a dedicated bank card to actuate the cost deduction from the individual’s account. When vehicles pass through a toll booth on the expressway, they no longer need to stop because the ETC system recognizes the vehicle details and deducts the toll fee automatically. The DG sub-subminiature switch from ZF Friedrichshafen AG is installed in the transponder for each vehicle and is used as a core component to prevent disassembly. This transponder is required by the ministry to protect the security of the unique ID and account of each vehicle.