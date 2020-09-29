© On Semiconductor

Subaru selects ON Semi's image sensing technology for driver assist platform

Subaru has selected On Semi's image sensing technology to enable camera-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in the car manufacturer's new-generation EyeSight Driver Assist platform. The Levorg, a 2020 All-Wheel Drive Sports Tourer, is the first model to offer the new system.

The new generation of Subaru's EyeSight continues the stereo camera architecture, providing a range of ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and pre-collision braking system. As with previous versions of EyeSight, ON Semiconductor's image sensing technology acts as the ‘eyes’ to enable this important safety functionality. The new-generation Eyesight, recently announced in the Japan market, provides additional features such as active lane change assist and an emergency driver stop system. "We have teamed with ON Semiconductor for every generation of the EyeSight ADAS system and continue to adopt its image sensing technology optimized for image recognition performance in automotive applications with higher resolution," says Eiji Shibata, general manager, EyeSight development project at Subaru, in a press release. “Our engineering partnership and technical collaboration on this system are vital to achieving our shared vision of improving safety and achieving ZERO traffic fatalities in the near future.” “Next-generation vehicles require several different kinds of sensors, including LiDAR, radar, and cameras, comprising the vehicle’s ADAS. These sensors gather data and feed it into a much larger processor (or set of processors) capable of making real-time decisions about what’s happening outside and inside the vehicle, and how the vehicle should respond,” says Patrick Moorhead, founder, president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "SUBARU's high quality standards and commitment to road safety make their choice of our technologies a powerful endorsement," adds Ross Jatou, vice president and general manager of Automotive Solutions, Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor. "We are thrilled to continue to collaborate with them and together save lives with safer roads from ADAS and autonomous vehicles."