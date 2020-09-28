© SMIC

The US tightens control of export to China’s SMIC

Back in early September, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) found itself in the news regarding a potential US ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei. Fast forward until now and by the looks of it, SMIC is out in the cold.

During the weekend, Reuters reported that the US had imposed restrictions on export to the Chinese semiconductor manufacturer. The decision had reportedly been reached after concluding that there is an “unacceptable risk” that the equipment supplied could end up being used for military purposes, Reuters writes. Reuters states that supplier of certain equipment to SMIC will now have to apply for export licenses, citing a letter from the Department of Commerce dated Friday and seen by the news agency. SMIC has responded to the information circling by issuing a press release stating that it has not received any such information from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the United States Department of Commerce. The company once again reiterates that it manufactures semiconductors and provides services solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end-uses; and that it has no relationship with the Chinese military. The Bureau of Industry and Security declined to comment specifically on SMIC when approached by Reuters, and simply said it was “constantly monitoring and assessing any potential threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.”