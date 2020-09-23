© Intel

Intel names new SvP and Chief Strategy Officer

Intel Corporation has appointed Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. He will take on his new position on the first of November, 2020.

Yeboah-Amankwah will be responsible for the global strategy office, including Intel Capital, and will work with the executive team on developing and driving growth-oriented strategies. Yeboah-Amankwah will report to CEO Bob Swan. “A profound evolution in computing is opening a much larger opportunity with implications for every aspect of our business,” says Swan, in a press release. “Saf has strong experience in strategy and international markets, a deep technical background, and he knows Intel well.” “It’s an exciting time for Intel and the semiconductor industry as computing becomes ever more pervasive and powerful. There is no company better positioned to take advantage of this expanding opportunity, and I look forward to being part of the Intel team and working with Intel’s customers to help chart a course for long-term growth and success,” adds Yeboah-Amankwah. Yeboah-Amankwah joins Intel from McKinsey & Company, where he was most recently a senior partner and global head of the Transformation Practice for the Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) practice, based in Washington, D.C. He is also the global lead of Client Capabilities for the TMT practice. Previously he served as managing partner for South Africa and head of McKinsey’s TMT and Digital practice for Africa, among other roles.