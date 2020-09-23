© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Edwards to set up centre in Dublin

The development represents an investment of USD 5.7 million and will create 120 new jobs.

Vacuum engineering company, Edwards, is establishing a new Service Technology Centre (STC) in Blanchardstown, Dublin to support the semiconductor manufacturing industry in Ireland. The new centre and associated field service operations are expected to employ up to 120 people across activities such as technology, engineering and support. Semiconductor manufacturing is essential to supporting developments in the technology, electronics, transport, scientific and healthcare sectors – all of which have been classed as critical industries during the Covid-19 pandemic. Edwards supply vacuum and abatement technology, along with equipment and services, necessary to support environmentally sustainable production of semiconductors. Edwards’ new 4,000 square metre STC will utilise advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble vacuum pumps and abatement equipment. The STC is ultimately a remanufacturing operation designed to recycle used products and deliver them back to customers to full specification – all with minimum impact to the environment. Water consumption is minimised through environmentally efficient wastewater treatment and LED lighting will be used to minimise the factory’s carbon footprint, the company writes in a press release. The facility will include warehousing facilities, factory areas, meeting rooms, and a dedicated training centre to cater. “This is an exciting development for Edwards and for our customers. Our new Dublin site will become a flagship facility in our global network of STCs, utilising advanced automation and data analysis to support the safe, productive and environmentally sustainable manufacturing of semiconductors in Ireland and across Europe. The increased utilisation of automation and lean manufacturing processes will contribute to improved safety standards, support greater operational excellence, and promote our strategy to attract a more diverse workforce into Edwards and the wider engineering and semiconductor sectors,” says Troy Metcalf, President, Edwards Semiconductor Service, in the press release.