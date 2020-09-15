© The Government of the Republic of Serbia

Huawei opens 5G test centre in Serbia

The company has officially opened its latest European centre for innovation and digital development and 5G test lab in Belgrade, Serbia.

Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, expressed gratitude to the Chinese partners on the opening of a new centre as that will significantly help the further digitalisation in Serbia. The Prime Minister underlined that the share of ICT in Serbia’s GDP stood at 6% at the end of the first half of this year, whereas in 2012 that figure was 2.4%. The Prime Minister has set the digital transformation of the country as a priority of her government with the aim of having the Serbian economy become based on innovation and creativity, a press release from the Serbian Government reads. The press release did not specify on the scope of the operations of the new Huawei centre, but according local media reports the PM stressed that Serbia's cooperation with Huawei is not limited only to 5G network. She mentioned three main points to the partnership; the introduction of AI, the digitalisation of education asl well as the introduction of smart cities across the country.