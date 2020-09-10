© ClassOne Business | September 10, 2020
Jenoptik invests in new system from ClassOne
Jenoptik has invested in a new Solstice LT electroplating system from semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology. The new system will be used for manufacturing semiconductor material for high-power diode lasers at Jenoptik's semiconductor production facility in Berlin-Adlershof, Germany.
High-power diode lasers play an important role in optical pumping of solid-state lasers as well as in direct use applications such as material processing, sensing as well as in healthcare & life science. The dual-chambered Solstice LT is specially configured for high-performance gold processing. "The new Solstice LT will replace a manual plating wet bench," says Dr. Juergen Sebastian, plant manager of the Jenoptik facility in Berlin, in a press release. "This will significantly improve process stability, plating quality as well as reduce our metallization step costs. That's important because at Jenoptik, we build all the semiconductors that go into our diode lasers in-house. The new Solstice LT electroplating system thus ensures very high quality, performance and service life of our end products. Moreover, the new system also promotes Jenoptik's policy of sustainability thanks to the new electrolyte technology." With the new electroplating system, Jenoptik is now able to process different GaAs wafers sizes to accommodate different customer requirements. Another reason for selecting Solstice was the flexibility of its design, which readily allows the handling of multiple wafer sizes on the same tool. "We're proud to be on the Jenoptik team because their semiconductor lasers are industry leaders," says ClassOne CEO, Byron Exarcos. "Their quality is based on advanced manufacturing, with strict quality controls and state-of-the-art process technologies. It's an environment in which Solstice can play an integral role, and we're looking forward to the next generations of Jenoptik diode lasers!" ClassOne Solstice systems provide high-performance electroplating specifically for ≤200mm wafer processing. The Solstice series includes fully-automated 8-chamber and 4-chamber systems with up to 75-wph throughput as well as a 2-chamber semiautomated configuration that can be used both for process development and production.
Jenoptik invests in new system from ClassOne Jenoptik has invested in a new Solstice LT electroplating system from semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology. The new system will be used for manufacturing semiconductor material for high-power diode lasers at Jenoptik's semiconductor production facility in Berlin-Adlershof, Germany.
MaxLinear acquires NanoSemi, Inc. MaxLinear, a provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has completed the acquisition of NanoSemi, a provider of IP that utilises patented machine learning techniques to improve signal integrity and power efficiency in SoCs, ASICs, and FPGAs used in next-gen communication and AI systems.
Delphi secures major power electronics business win The provider of automotive propulsion systems announces that it has secured a major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) electrification business, driving profitable long-term growth.
Yamaichi Electronics' new European factory Japan-based group Yamaichi Electronics has been producing in Frankfurt (Oder), the only manufacturing location of the group in Europe, for almost 15 years. Now production is running out of space.
Ad
SnapEDA launches new KiCad plugin to help engineers design electronics faster Today, SnapEDA - a company that helps engineers design electronics faster by removing barriers - is launching a new KiCad plugin, allowing designers to search and download its computer-aided design (CAD) models directly within the KiCad PCB design environment.
One final update from the Infineon site in Villach The shell of Infinion’s massive expansion in Villach, Austria now stands complete. Both the research and factory building are standing tall and the company is in full swing working on the facade as well as the interior.
Tower Semiconductor hit by cyber attack The semiconductor company says that it has taken measures to prevent the expansion of the event, but at this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company.
SMIC responds to reports about a potential blacklist situation Chinese semiconductor foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), found itself in eye of the storm following reports of a potential U.S. ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei.
ON Semi CEO plans to retire ON Semiconductor's president and CEO, Keith D. Jackson, intends to retire from ON Semiconductor in May 2021.
YES partners with Link Fab in Singapore and Malaysia YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for the semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR markets, says it has signed an agreement with Link Fab to provide sales and service for YES’s clean, coat and cure systems in Singapore and Malaysia.
Former Digi-Key executive to bring expertise to RS and Allied Electrocomponents has announced the appointment of Chris Beeson to the role of Group Senior Vice President Electronics. Chris will report directly to COO Mike England and will be based at the headquarters of Allied Electronics & Automation in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.
Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with Aixtron system Siltronic AG strengthens its GaN on Silicon wafer activities with an AIX G5+ C system from Aixtron.
Osram went head to head with its contract manufacturer The Munich-based company says that it protects its know how and has concluded a settlement with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Lextar Electronics
Panasonic completes transfer of its semiconductor business Panasonic says it has completed the transfer of its semiconductor business to Nuvoton Technology Corporation, a Taiwan-based semiconductor company under the Winbond Electronics umbrella.
MagnaChip completes the sale of its foundry services and Fab 4 The designer and manufacturer has completed previously announced sale of the its Foundry Services Group and the factory in Cheongju (Fab 4) to Key Foundry Co., Ltd., for approximately USD 350.6 million.
Massive Chinese semiconductor constitution site stands idle The USD 20 billion investment to construct a massive semiconductor manufacturing complex in Wuhan, China has has stalled, reportedly due to lack of funding.
Allegro MicroSystems acquires Voxtel Sensing and power semiconductor technology company, Allegro MicroSystems, is acquiring Voxtel, Inc, a privately held company specialising in advanced photonic and 3D imaging technology including long-range, eye-safe LiDAR.
Decisions, choices and options during a crisis – maybe it's time to hand it over When COVID-19 fully developed into a global pandemic, it became clear that unpredictability is the main heel (wrench in the cogs) of a tightly run supply chain. Is it time to hand over the supply chain management to an emotionless AI that does not listen to “gut feelings”?
KM Contros' sensor business found a new owner in -4H-JENA On March 1, 2020, KM Contros GmbH (Contros) sold its sensor business to -4H-JENA engineering GmbH (-4H-JENA).
AI chipmaker Hailo opens Japan subsidiary The company is accelerating its global expansion with establishment of Hailo Japan G.K. in Tokyo and appoints former Sony executive Hiro Uchida as President
Samsung starts mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has started mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
NI and Soliton Technologies ink strategic agreement NI and Soliton Technologies, an expert in enterprise-scale lab standardisation, have entered into accelerate new software offerings for semiconductor design and validation.
Avoiding the hidden costs of isolation design Electric content is on the rise, that is a fact. And with that fact, or trend as some likes to put it, comes a need for isolation among electrical components and systems; but how does one manage project risk with next-gen solutions?Load more news