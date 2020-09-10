© Delphi Technologies - for illustrative purposes Business | September 10, 2020
Delphi secures major power electronics business win
The provider of automotive propulsion systems announces that it has secured a major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) electrification business, driving profitable long-term growth.
Delphi will supply its 800-volt inverters to the unnamed European OEM, which will be used for the OEM's next generation of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). This major win is the Delphi's second largest power electronics award. This announcement follows on the heels of recent business wins in China for power electronics. Combined with its 800-volt win secured in 2019, its largest ever business award, the company says that it is now positioned to be the major inverter supplier to three of the top four global premium OEMs in the world. "We take great pride in knowing we have earned the respect of our customers to trust us with major shares of their most important e-drivelines," says Rick Dauch, CEO, Delphi Technologies, in a press release. "To be an industry leader in the highly competitive electrification market is reflective of the pioneering technologies and remarkable engineering talent within our organization. Our recent investments in electrification are starting to pay off." This latest award is expected to launch in 2024 across the customers' BEVs and will also be the first introduction of Delphi Technologies' sixth generation of its proprietary Viper power switch. This inverter enables electrical systems up to 800 volts, extending electric vehicle range and halving charging times when compared with today's 400-volt systems. IHS estimates that up to 45% of global vehicle production will be electrified by 2025, with around 46 million electrified vehicles being sold annually, rising to up to 57% by 2030 (around 62 million vehicles annually). "We believe that securing this premium platform inverter business will allow us to capture additional volume on larger vehicle platforms to be sourced in 2021," says Kevin Quinlan, senior vice president and general manager, Electrification & Electronics, Delphi Technologies.
