© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Yamaichi Electronics' new European factory

Japan-based group Yamaichi Electronics has been producing in Frankfurt (Oder), the only manufacturing location of the group in Europe, for almost 15 years. Now production is running out of space.

The factory halls, a former semiconductor plant in Frankfurt-Markendorf acquired in 2006, were insufficient for the required production capacities needs. For this reason, the European company management based in Aschheim-Dornach near Munich decided to that an expansion was needed. After a successful commissioning in April this year, the official opening was celebrated in September 2020. The new production halls for the manufacturer of connectors and connection systems, cover an area of ​​more than 7'000 square metres and are located 15-minutes away from the previous location in Markendorf. Production is highly automated and equipped with the latest Industry 4.0 technology. "The new plant offers the flexibility to produce in small, medium and large series. For almost all markets served by Yamaichi Electronics such as semiconductors, automation, industry, automotive, medical technology or measurement and testing technology, production takes place directly in Germany," a press release states.