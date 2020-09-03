© Osram

Osram went head to head with its contract manufacturer

The Munich-based company says that it protects its know how and has concluded a settlement with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Lextar Electronics

Osram announces that it has concluded a settlement with Lextar Electronics in a case of significant irregularities in a LED contract manufacturing. Since 2011 Lextar Electronics has been manufacturing for and supplying to Osram LED products which are based on Osram technology. The products concerned are mainly LEDs for general lighting, which are used in LED tubes for office lighting, and backlighting. Osram discovered that LEDs sold by Lextar on the market appeared to be identical to the products Lextar was exclusively manufacturing for and supplying to Osram. The high-tech company took the necessary steps to protect its know how and among other measures concludes a settlement with it’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer on past irregularities.