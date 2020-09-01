© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | September 01, 2020
Allegro MicroSystems acquires Voxtel
Sensing and power semiconductor technology company, Allegro MicroSystems, is acquiring Voxtel, Inc, a privately held company specialising in advanced photonic and 3D imaging technology including long-range, eye-safe LiDAR.
The acquisition brings together Voxtel’s significant laser and imaging expertise with Allegro’s position within automotive and scale to enable the next generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Since 1999, Voxtel has been developing solutions for military, space, automotive and surveillance applications. “Allegro is a market leader in magnetic sensors for the automotive market. Annually, we ship more than 1 billion devices into automotive systems – 100 million of which are shipped into advanced automotive safety systems, including semi-autonomous vehicle systems,” says Ravi Vig, CEO of Allegro, in a press release. “Our experience, scale and design for quality uniquely position us to enhance the Voxtel LiDAR portfolio for ADAS applications, aiming to make LiDAR systems safer, cost-effective, and widely adopted features in the cars of the future.” LiDAR Enables Safer, Smarter Vehicles LiDAR typically uses lasers, photodetectors, and read-out integrated circuits (ROICs) with time-of-flight (TOF) capability to measure distance by illuminating a target and analysing the reflected light. LiDAR technology provides the high-resolution, three-dimensional information about the surrounding environment necessary to make fully autonomous driving a reality. It also supports adaptive cruise control, complements car cameras and radar and adds situational awareness. Historically, a barrier to broad adoption of LiDAR technology in vehicles has been the restriction of maximum power output of the laser in order to comply with eye safety guidelines. As a result of this acquisition, Allegro’s photonics portfolio now includes devices made in silicon and InGaAs, providing components for both eye-safe, long-range 1D or 2D scanned front-facing LiDAR and side- or rear-facing FLASH LiDAR. Devices based on InGaAs operate at wavelengths at which the human eye is less sensitive (1500 – 1600nm), enabling higher laser power levels for longer range object detection beyond 200 meters. “We are combining Voxtel’s proven LiDAR technology born out of an impressive history in ranging and space applications, with Allegro’s automotive expertise, world class IC design, proven quality systems, and high-volume manufacturing proficiency,” says Mike Doogue, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “Our OEM and Tier-1 customers will now have access to this advanced technology with Allegro’s assurance of world-class global support and the scale needed to support automotive manufacturing volumes.” In addition to the portfolio of advanced electro-optical solutions, the transaction includes Voxtel’s ongoing business addressing a broad range of applications, including robotics, drones, heavy equipment, mapping/surveying, environmental monitoring, defense, and space exploration; as well as its IP portfolio, including patents and in-process R&D; and an experienced team of engineers and scientists. Voxtel’s President and Chief Executive Officer, George M. Williams Jr., will become Allegro MicroSystems’ Photonics Fellow
Decisions, choices and options during a crisis – maybe it's time to hand it over When COVID-19 fully developed into a global pandemic, it became clear that unpredictability is the main heel (wrench in the cogs) of a tightly run supply chain. Is it time to hand over the supply chain management to an emotionless AI that does not listen to “gut feelings”?
KM Contros' sensor business found a new owner in -4H-JENA On March 1, 2020, KM Contros GmbH (Contros) sold its sensor business to -4H-JENA engineering GmbH (-4H-JENA).
AI chipmaker Hailo opens Japan subsidiary The company is accelerating its global expansion with establishment of Hailo Japan G.K. in Tokyo and appoints former Sony executive Hiro Uchida as President
Samsung starts mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has started mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
NI and Soliton Technologies ink strategic agreement NI and Soliton Technologies, an expert in enterprise-scale lab standardisation, have entered into accelerate new software offerings for semiconductor design and validation.
Avoiding the hidden costs of isolation design Electric content is on the rise, that is a fact. And with that fact, or trend as some likes to put it, comes a need for isolation among electrical components and systems; but how does one manage project risk with next-gen solutions?
TDK Ventures backs handheld ultrasound imaging startup TDK'a subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has added Exo (pronounced “Echo”), a company in ultrasound imaging, to its growing investment portfolio.
Haviv Ilan named COO of TI Texas Instruments has promoted Haviv Ilan to executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO).
Investor to acquire a majority stake in congatec The Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is investing in embedded technology company, congatec Holding AG.
ASML opens EUV technology training Centre in Taiwan The company has officially opened its newr Global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) Training Centre in Tainan, Taiwan. This new training centre, according to the company, features live EUV machine modules and training courses for engineers for.
ADI surpassed expectations during its third quarter “We executed exceptionally well in this uncertain environment. Our quarterly results came in above the midpoint of our revised outlook, which is a testament to the dedication of our talented global team and the resilience of our diversified business,” says CEO president and CEO, Vincent Roche, in a press release.
Deep COVID-19 impact on European semiconductor distribution in Q2 What was still a mix of market- and pandemic-driven uncertainties in Q1, turned out to be a real, directly COVID-19 and lockdown-related downturn for the European Semiconductor Distribution in the second quarter of 2020. According to DMASS, sales in the European Semiconductor Distribution Market fell by 20.7% to EUR 1.82 Billion.
HEICO acquires niche embedded computing company HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 89.99% of Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained.
SK Innovation aims to open next-gen battery era together with John Goodenough SK innovation says that the company will develop next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.”
UnitedSiC signs distribution agreement with Macnica UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.
ASE expands with new manufacturing fab in Taiwan Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has officially broken ground for its new advanced packaging fab at the Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Midsummer expands with new manufacturing facility in Europe The Swedish developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions, Midsummer, has set the stage for a future expansion. Within a year the company intends to be producing solar panels in continental Europe.
The U.S. tightens its restrictions on Huawei – limits access to technology The U.S. Commerce Department says it is further restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. technology and adds another 38 affiliates to the Entity List.
Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.
Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.
Samsung tasked with producing IBM's new processor IBM has just revealed the next generation of its IBM POWER CPU family; the IBM POWER10, with which the company is targeting the Hybrid Cloud.