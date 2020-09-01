© Kongsberg

KM Contros' sensor business found a new owner in -4H-JENA

On March 1, 2020, KM Contros GmbH (Contros) sold its sensor business to -4H-JENA engineering GmbH (-4H-JENA).

The business has six highly qualified employees who joined the -4H-JENA team. The agreement also included a transfer of products (sensors), trademark and patents. The business will remain in Kiel. -4H-JENA’s portfolio has now been strengthened by Contros HydroC pCO2 and pCO2-FT as well as the HydroC CH4, CH4-FT and HydroFIA pH and lastly CONTROS Sensors. The sensor portfolio is a good supplement to the current portfolio of FerryBoxes, Clean Seawater Distribution Systems, Underwater Nodes, and their peripheral systems. As the CEO, Michael Boer, from -4H-JENA explains, the -4H-FerryBox systems in connection with pCO2 / CH4 sensors, as well as the high accurate measurement of alkanlinity and pH, are complete and thus attractive system, especially regarding the ocean-carbonate-system, for customers from science and industry. With this addition, -4H-JENA grows to 40 employees.