© Hailo Business | August 31, 2020
AI chipmaker Hailo opens Japan subsidiary
The company is accelerating its global expansion with establishment of Hailo Japan G.K. in Tokyo and appoints former Sony executive Hiro Uchida as President
Israeli AI chipmaker, Hailo, is expanding with the establishment of Hailo Japan G.K., a wholly owned subsidiary located in Tokyo. Hiro Uchida, a former Sony executive, has been appointed President to lead the operation. The new subsidiary is part of Hailo's ongoing growth strategy, including strengthening partnerships and relationships with existing customers in Japan and expanding into Asia-Pacific markets. In response to growing demand from Japanese customers developing products requiring AI technology at the edge, the new subsidiary will allow Hailo to better serve current customers and continue to grow in market segments such as automotive, smart cities, smart retail, smart homes, industry 4.0, and beyond. The expansion comes in the wake of Hailo's USD 60 million Series B funding round, in which Japanese Corporation NEC joined as a strategic investor. Hailo also recently established key partnerships with Socionext, a major provider of advanced SoC solutions for video and imaging systems headquartered in Japan, and Foxconn to launch a next-generation AI processing solution for video analytics at the edge. Hailo's specialised Hailo-8 Deep Learning Processor features up to 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS). The chip is built with an architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Its structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge, a press release reads. "I am excited to be part of Hailo's team and am looking forward to building a strong foundation to lead our business development in this pivotal arena," says Hiro Uchida. "There is no doubt that deep learning at the edge will be embedded in almost all of the products and services we use on a daily basis, while providing us with improved safety and better quality of life. Hailo is spearheading the next generation of deep learning and I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to innovate industries across the board." Hiro Uchida brings 30+ years of experience as a technology and business leader, including helping build Sony's Corporate Venture Capital fund (Strategic Venture Investment) and investing in innovative startups worldwide. After serving in multiple management and operational positions at Sony, Hiro Uchida held key positions at tech companies including as President of SiTime KK and President of Tessera Technologies Japan GK. "We look forward to expanding Hailo's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, which continues to show significant growth in the AI sector," says Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. "Our new subsidiary in Japan will enable us to strengthen relationships and collaborations with our Japanese-based customers and partners, and to create new opportunities together. Many of the world's leading companies integrating Artificial Intelligence into their edge devices are based in Japan, and we are excited to empower their products with our groundbreaking Hailo-8 Deep Learning chip. Hiro Uchida's leadership, rich experience, innovative spirit and in-depth knowledge of the business/technology ecosystem will allow us to enhance our presence in the Japanese market."
AI chipmaker Hailo opens Japan subsidiary The company is accelerating its global expansion with establishment of Hailo Japan G.K. in Tokyo and appoints former Sony executive Hiro Uchida as President
Samsung starts mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has started mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
NI and Soliton Technologies ink strategic agreement NI and Soliton Technologies, an expert in enterprise-scale lab standardisation, have entered into accelerate new software offerings for semiconductor design and validation.
Sponsored content by ASMASM guarantees printing excellence Technology leader ASM is the world’s only equipment manufacturer that can supply everything for the solder paste printing process from a single source: printing platforms, materials, toolings, smart processes, and process experts. ASM underscores this claim with its “AMS Guarantees Printing Excellence” promise.
Avoiding the hidden costs of isolation design Electric content is on the rise, that is a fact. And with that fact, or trend as some likes to put it, comes a need for isolation among electrical components and systems; but how does one manage project risk with next-gen solutions?
TDK Ventures backs handheld ultrasound imaging startup TDK'a subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has added Exo (pronounced “Echo”), a company in ultrasound imaging, to its growing investment portfolio.
Haviv Ilan named COO of TI Texas Instruments has promoted Haviv Ilan to executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO).
Investor to acquire a majority stake in congatec The Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is investing in embedded technology company, congatec Holding AG.
ASML opens EUV technology training Centre in Taiwan The company has officially opened its newr Global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) Training Centre in Tainan, Taiwan. This new training centre, according to the company, features live EUV machine modules and training courses for engineers for.
ADI surpassed expectations during its third quarter “We executed exceptionally well in this uncertain environment. Our quarterly results came in above the midpoint of our revised outlook, which is a testament to the dedication of our talented global team and the resilience of our diversified business,” says CEO president and CEO, Vincent Roche, in a press release.
Deep COVID-19 impact on European semiconductor distribution in Q2 What was still a mix of market- and pandemic-driven uncertainties in Q1, turned out to be a real, directly COVID-19 and lockdown-related downturn for the European Semiconductor Distribution in the second quarter of 2020. According to DMASS, sales in the European Semiconductor Distribution Market fell by 20.7% to EUR 1.82 Billion.
HEICO acquires niche embedded computing company HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 89.99% of Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained.
SK Innovation aims to open next-gen battery era together with John Goodenough SK innovation says that the company will develop next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.”
UnitedSiC signs distribution agreement with Macnica UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.
ASE expands with new manufacturing fab in Taiwan Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has officially broken ground for its new advanced packaging fab at the Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Midsummer expands with new manufacturing facility in Europe The Swedish developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions, Midsummer, has set the stage for a future expansion. Within a year the company intends to be producing solar panels in continental Europe.
The U.S. tightens its restrictions on Huawei – limits access to technology The U.S. Commerce Department says it is further restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. technology and adds another 38 affiliates to the Entity List.
Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.
Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.
Samsung tasked with producing IBM’s new processor IBM has just revealed the next generation of its IBM POWER CPU family; the IBM POWER10, with which the company is targeting the Hybrid Cloud.
Signify to close Kansas facility – moving production outside of the US The lighting company says that it will sell the facility in Salina, Kansas to a local manufacturing company and relocate production at the end of Q2 202.
Infineon and Fingerprint team up to drive mass deployment of biometric cards With biometric payment cards an integrated fingerprint sensor make contactless payments more convenient, more secure and hygienic; something that the current global situation has highlighted a need for.Load more news