© Samsung Electronics Components | August 31, 2020
Samsung starts mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM
Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has started mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
The new LPDDR5 mobile DRAM is being built on Samsung's third-generation 10nm-class (1z) process. "The 1z-based 16Gb LPDDR5 elevates the industry to a new threshold, overcoming a major developmental hurdle in DRAM scaling at advanced nodes," says Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics, in a press release. "We will continue to expand our premium DRAM lineup and exceed customer demands, as we lead in growing the overall memory market." Spanning more than 128’900 square meters (over 1.3 million square feet) – equivalent to about 16 soccer fields – which makes Samsung's Pyeongtaek Line 2 the largest-scale semiconductor production line to date, according to the company. The new Pyeongtaek line will serve as the key manufacturing hub for the industry, delivering DRAM followed by next-generation V-NAND and foundry solutions. Based on the 1z process node, Samsung’s new 16Gb LPDDR5 is the first memory to be mass produced using EUV technology. The company says that it plans to further strengthen its presence in the flagship mobile device market throughout 2021 and also expand the use of its LPDDR5 offerings into automotive applications.
Samsung starts mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has started mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
NI and Soliton Technologies ink strategic agreement NI and Soliton Technologies, an expert in enterprise-scale lab standardisation, have entered into accelerate new software offerings for semiconductor design and validation.
Avoiding the hidden costs of isolation design Electric content is on the rise, that is a fact. And with that fact, or trend as some likes to put it, comes a need for isolation among electrical components and systems; but how does one manage project risk with next-gen solutions?
Sponsored content by ASMASM guarantees printing excellence Technology leader ASM is the world’s only equipment manufacturer that can supply everything for the solder paste printing process from a single source: printing platforms, materials, toolings, smart processes, and process experts. ASM underscores this claim with its “AMS Guarantees Printing Excellence” promise.
TDK Ventures backs handheld ultrasound imaging startup TDK'a subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has added Exo (pronounced “Echo”), a company in ultrasound imaging, to its growing investment portfolio.
Haviv Ilan named COO of TI Texas Instruments has promoted Haviv Ilan to executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO).
Investor to acquire a majority stake in congatec The Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is investing in embedded technology company, congatec Holding AG.
ASML opens EUV technology training Centre in Taiwan The company has officially opened its newr Global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) Training Centre in Tainan, Taiwan. This new training centre, according to the company, features live EUV machine modules and training courses for engineers for.
ADI surpassed expectations during its third quarter “We executed exceptionally well in this uncertain environment. Our quarterly results came in above the midpoint of our revised outlook, which is a testament to the dedication of our talented global team and the resilience of our diversified business,” says CEO president and CEO, Vincent Roche, in a press release.
Deep COVID-19 impact on European semiconductor distribution in Q2 What was still a mix of market- and pandemic-driven uncertainties in Q1, turned out to be a real, directly COVID-19 and lockdown-related downturn for the European Semiconductor Distribution in the second quarter of 2020. According to DMASS, sales in the European Semiconductor Distribution Market fell by 20.7% to EUR 1.82 Billion.
HEICO acquires niche embedded computing company HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 89.99% of Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained.
SK Innovation aims to open next-gen battery era together with John Goodenough SK innovation says that the company will develop next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.”
UnitedSiC signs distribution agreement with Macnica UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.
ASE expands with new manufacturing fab in Taiwan Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has officially broken ground for its new advanced packaging fab at the Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Midsummer expands with new manufacturing facility in Europe The Swedish developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions, Midsummer, has set the stage for a future expansion. Within a year the company intends to be producing solar panels in continental Europe.
The U.S. tightens its restrictions on Huawei – limits access to technology The U.S. Commerce Department says it is further restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. technology and adds another 38 affiliates to the Entity List.
Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.
Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.
Samsung tasked with producing IBM’s new processor IBM has just revealed the next generation of its IBM POWER CPU family; the IBM POWER10, with which the company is targeting the Hybrid Cloud.
Signify to close Kansas facility – moving production outside of the US The lighting company says that it will sell the facility in Salina, Kansas to a local manufacturing company and relocate production at the end of Q2 202.
Infineon and Fingerprint team up to drive mass deployment of biometric cards With biometric payment cards an integrated fingerprint sensor make contactless payments more convenient, more secure and hygienic; something that the current global situation has highlighted a need for.
Silicon Mitus starts mass-producing automotive OLED PMIC Power management IC (PMIC) specialist Silicon Mitus, has completed the development of an automotive OLED PMIC and says it will start supplying the new products in the global automotive market.Load more news