© Samsung Electronics

Samsung starts mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM

Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has started mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.

The new LPDDR5 mobile DRAM is being built on Samsung's third-generation 10nm-class (1z) process. "The 1z-based 16Gb LPDDR5 elevates the industry to a new threshold, overcoming a major developmental hurdle in DRAM scaling at advanced nodes," says Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics, in a press release. "We will continue to expand our premium DRAM lineup and exceed customer demands, as we lead in growing the overall memory market." Spanning more than 128’900 square meters (over 1.3 million square feet) – equivalent to about 16 soccer fields – which makes Samsung's Pyeongtaek Line 2 the largest-scale semiconductor production line to date, according to the company. The new Pyeongtaek line will serve as the key manufacturing hub for the industry, delivering DRAM followed by next-generation V-NAND and foundry solutions. Based on the 1z process node, Samsung’s new 16Gb LPDDR5 is the first memory to be mass produced using EUV technology. The company says that it plans to further strengthen its presence in the flagship mobile device market throughout 2021 and also expand the use of its LPDDR5 offerings into automotive applications.