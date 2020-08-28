Digitaltest extends its international sales network

The German developer and producer of automated test system, Digitaltest, is continuing to expand its international distribution network and has added Dataline Automation Support (DAS) as its new sales partner for Poland.

"With Dataline Automation Support we have a reliable local partner at our side to be able to satisfy the increasing demands of the rapidly growing electronics market in Poland. As an established supplier of production equipment in electronics production facilities, Dataline Automation Support has extensive knowledge and good contacts to the industry," says Hans Baka, Managing Director of Digitaltest, in a press release.. The Dataline Automation Support (DAS) was founded in 2005 and specialises in the procurement and provision of technically high-quality equipment for the entire electronics industry in Poland.