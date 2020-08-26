© andreypopov dreamstime.com

NI and Soliton Technologies ink strategic agreement

NI and Soliton Technologies, an expert in enterprise-scale lab standardisation, have entered into accelerate new software offerings for semiconductor design and validation.

Together, the companies aims to deliver new productivity tools and standardised frameworks to help engineers design and get products to market faster, while unlocking the value of test data across the semiconductor workflow. Companies are challenged with testing increasingly complex products while capturing high volumes of data in shorter amounts of time. Modern software-connected systems that bridge multiple sources of data from design to validation to production are eliminating silos throughout the semiconductor product development lifecycle. “Soliton is an expert in semiconductor validation software frameworks. They have a combination of deep domain knowledge and a commitment to software innovation. This will accelerate our unified ability to deliver tailored software-connected systems for our customers’ semiconductor validation and characterization needs. This partnership helps us strengthen our vision of connecting the design, validation and production stages of the semiconductor product development flows,” says Ritu Favre, Senior Vice President and General Manager of NI Semiconductor Business, in a press release. “Our focus will be to improve productivity of validation labs and to increase the value of software to our mutual customers. We will jointly develop tailored systems to solve our customer’s toughest business challenges. We look forward to partnering with the Soliton team.” “This partnership will allow NI and Soliton to optimize our respective strengths to provide transformational solutions for semiconductor design and validation. We plan to provide customers with a strong portfolio of out-of-the-box solutions and a higher-level starting point to transform their labs with data insights that accelerate, not hinder, the IC design cycle,” adds Dr. Ganesh Devaraj, Founder & CEO of Soliton.