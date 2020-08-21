© Analog Devices Business | August 21, 2020
ADI surpassed expectations during its third quarter
“We executed exceptionally well in this uncertain environment. Our quarterly results came in above the midpoint of our revised outlook, which is a testament to the dedication of our talented global team and the resilience of our diversified business,” says CEO president and CEO, Vincent Roche, in a press release.
According to the CEO, revenue growth was led by strength across ADI’s industrial and communications markets, and both gross and operating margins returned within the range of the company’s financial model. During the company’s third quarter for 2020, Analog Devices recorded revenues of USD 1.46 billion, an increase of 11% from the previous quarter but down 2% from the same quarter last year. Operating income for the quarter was USD 419 million, down 6% from USD 447 million during the same quarter last year. Net income during the company’s third quarter of 2020 amounted to USD 362 million, flat when compared to the same quarter last year. During the company’s conference call for the quarter report, the CEO stated that demand was resilient, surpassing our expectations, leading to stronger than expected results. “We saw continued strength in communications across both wireless and wireline applications. Healthcare saw record demand, and other parts of our industrial portfolio such as instrumentation test also performed well. Unsurprisingly, the main area of weakness was automotive, driven by global factory shutdowns and lower vehicle sales.” He continued to say that ADI is focused on spending its capital efficiently, and the first call is funding new product development. “During the quarter, we invested approximately USD 260 million in R&D with more than 95% targeted at the most attractive B2B opportunities.” Another highlight during the quarter was the recently announced acquisition of Maxim, which will expand ADI’s technology capabilities as well as grow its cadre of engineers. Outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company is forecasting revenue of USD 1.44 billion.
Deep COVID-19 impact on European semiconductor distribution in Q2 What was still a mix of market- and pandemic-driven uncertainties in Q1, turned out to be a real, directly COVID-19 and lockdown-related downturn for the European Semiconductor Distribution in the second quarter of 2020. According to DMASS, sales in the European Semiconductor Distribution Market fell by 20.7% to EUR 1.82 Billion.
HEICO acquires niche embedded computing company HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 89.99% of Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained.
SK Innovation aims to open next-gen battery era together with John Goodenough SK innovation says that the company will develop next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.”
UnitedSiC signs distribution agreement with Macnica UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.
ASE expands with new manufacturing fab in Taiwan Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has officially broken ground for its new advanced packaging fab at the Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Midsummer expands with new manufacturing facility in Europe The Swedish developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions, Midsummer, has set the stage for a future expansion. Within a year the company intends to be producing solar panels in continental Europe.
The U.S. tightens its restrictions on Huawei – limits access to technology The U.S. Commerce Department says it is further restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. technology and adds another 38 affiliates to the Entity List.
Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.
Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.
Samsung tasked with producing IBM’s new processor IBM has just revealed the next generation of its IBM POWER CPU family; the IBM POWER10, with which the company is targeting the Hybrid Cloud.
Signify to close Kansas facility – moving production outside of the US The lighting company says that it will sell the facility in Salina, Kansas to a local manufacturing company and relocate production at the end of Q2 202.
Infineon and Fingerprint team up to drive mass deployment of biometric cards With biometric payment cards an integrated fingerprint sensor make contactless payments more convenient, more secure and hygienic; something that the current global situation has highlighted a need for.
Silicon Mitus starts mass-producing automotive OLED PMIC Power management IC (PMIC) specialist Silicon Mitus, has completed the development of an automotive OLED PMIC and says it will start supplying the new products in the global automotive market.
Farnell signs new distribution agreement with KOA Farnell says it has strengthen the depth and breadth of its passive component range with the addition of KOA Europe GmbH.
II-VI with domestic and foreign acquisitions Compound semiconductor specialist, II-VI Incorporated, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish SiC epitaxial wafers specialist, Ascatron AB. At the same time, II-VI says it will acquire all the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON Corporation.
Microsoft invests in AI Chip company Syntiant, a deep learning tech company providing AI voice and sensor solutions, has completed a USD 35 million Series C funding round.
Meyer Burger sells its microwave and plasma maker Muegge Meyer Burger Technology is selling its microwave and plasma technology company Muegge GmbH, to investment company HQ Equita.
ON Semi looking to sell Japanese facility ON Semiconductor is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Niigata, Japan. The intended sale of the facility is part of the company’s plan to optimise its manufacturing footprint and sharpen its focus on highly differentiated power, analog and sensor products.
New VP of business development at Smith The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has appointed Renato Souza to the position of Vice President of Business Development. Renato previously served as Vice President, Latin America of Smith since 2017.Load more news
