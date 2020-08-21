© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com Components | August 21, 2020
Deep COVID-19 impact on European semiconductor distribution in Q2
What was still a mix of market- and pandemic-driven uncertainties in Q1, turned out to be a real, directly COVID-19 and lockdown-related downturn for the European Semiconductor Distribution in the second quarter of 2020. According to DMASS, sales in the European Semiconductor Distribution Market fell by 20.7% to EUR 1.82 Billion.
“As feared in our Q1 PR, the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic aftermath, starting across Europe in February and March, hit the electronics industry with full force in the second quarter. Manufacturing shutdown, economic uncertainties among consumers and companies and lack of supply chain visibility drove many customers to step on the ordering brake and led to a lot of pushouts on existing orders. Ironically, it could have been worse, and we do not really know what will come at us in the second half of 2020 – Rally or Rafting,” says Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS, in a press release. At a country or regional level, the situation was equally bad across the board and major regions and markets ended with a double-digit decline (except Ireland, Netherlands, Austria and Russia): Germany went down by 21.6% to EUR 528 million, Italy ended at -19.3% and EUR161 million, France at -21.4% and EUR 121 million, the UK at -23.6% and EUR 119 million, Eastern Europe at a staggering -30.6% and EUR 279 million and the Nordic countries at -33.2% and EUR 138 million. “It is almost impossible to find anything positive or less negative in Q2, but clearly countries that are predominantly contract manufacturing-driven suffered most,” says Georg Steinberger. No positive news on the product side, except that more design-oriented and exclusive products declined less than standard products. Of the major product groups, Standard Discrete went down by 31.4% to EUR 87 million, Discrete Power by 23.5% to EUR 196 million, Opto by “only” 17.1% to EUR 164 million, Analog by 22% to EUR 534 million, Memories by 32.4% to EUR 141 million, MOS Micro by 15.3% to EUR 383 million, Programmable Logic by 12.8% to EUR 128 million, Standard Logic by 18.2% to EUR 27 million and finally Other Logic by 14.5% to EUR 112 million. “Besides Covid-19, you also see some special effects of product categories slowly deteriorating – arguably legacy technologies like SRAMs and EEPROMs – or disappearing from distribution as an effect of suppliers taking some business direct, like Digital Signal Processors (DSPs). But none of those have a major effect on the totals. However, the fact that standard products are suffering more than expensive specialties is strange, as the financial risk on the customer side is rather low. We will see how this pushback on standard products develops, once the market turns around,” says Steinberger. 2020 will be a year of significant double-digit decline, “whether we like it or not,”, according to Steinberger, “and it could, no, should be the beginning of a reassessment of how we operate as an industry and at a larger scale, as society in general. It is clear that resources become scarcer and the throwaway mentality of the last 50 years will lead to disaster. Technology can play a major part in recreating a sustainable world, but as we can see by its interrupted supply chain, it is also part of the current problem. The big question is: how can the significant influence of technology be used to make changes to a sustainable better world? Can it?”
ADI surpassed expectations during its third quarter “We executed exceptionally well in this uncertain environment. Our quarterly results came in above the midpoint of our revised outlook, which is a testament to the dedication of our talented global team and the resilience of our diversified business,” says CEO president and CEO, Vincent Roche, in a press release.
HEICO acquires niche embedded computing company HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 89.99% of Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
SK Innovation aims to open next-gen battery era together with John Goodenough SK innovation says that the company will develop next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.”
UnitedSiC signs distribution agreement with Macnica UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.
ASE expands with new manufacturing fab in Taiwan Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has officially broken ground for its new advanced packaging fab at the Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Midsummer expands with new manufacturing facility in Europe The Swedish developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions, Midsummer, has set the stage for a future expansion. Within a year the company intends to be producing solar panels in continental Europe.
The U.S. tightens its restrictions on Huawei – limits access to technology The U.S. Commerce Department says it is further restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. technology and adds another 38 affiliates to the Entity List.
Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.
Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.
Samsung tasked with producing IBM’s new processor IBM has just revealed the next generation of its IBM POWER CPU family; the IBM POWER10, with which the company is targeting the Hybrid Cloud.
Signify to close Kansas facility – moving production outside of the US The lighting company says that it will sell the facility in Salina, Kansas to a local manufacturing company and relocate production at the end of Q2 202.
Infineon and Fingerprint team up to drive mass deployment of biometric cards With biometric payment cards an integrated fingerprint sensor make contactless payments more convenient, more secure and hygienic; something that the current global situation has highlighted a need for.
Silicon Mitus starts mass-producing automotive OLED PMIC Power management IC (PMIC) specialist Silicon Mitus, has completed the development of an automotive OLED PMIC and says it will start supplying the new products in the global automotive market.
Farnell signs new distribution agreement with KOA Farnell says it has strengthen the depth and breadth of its passive component range with the addition of KOA Europe GmbH.
II-VI with domestic and foreign acquisitions Compound semiconductor specialist, II-VI Incorporated, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish SiC epitaxial wafers specialist, Ascatron AB. At the same time, II-VI says it will acquire all the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON Corporation.
Microsoft invests in AI Chip company Syntiant, a deep learning tech company providing AI voice and sensor solutions, has completed a USD 35 million Series C funding round.
Meyer Burger sells its microwave and plasma maker Muegge Meyer Burger Technology is selling its microwave and plasma technology company Muegge GmbH, to investment company HQ Equita.
ON Semi looking to sell Japanese facility ON Semiconductor is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Niigata, Japan. The intended sale of the facility is part of the company’s plan to optimise its manufacturing footprint and sharpen its focus on highly differentiated power, analog and sensor products.
New VP of business development at Smith The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has appointed Renato Souza to the position of Vice President of Business Development. Renato previously served as Vice President, Latin America of Smith since 2017.Load more news
