Components | August 20, 2020
BD Electronics ink agreement with Diotec Semiconductor
European electronics components distributor, BD Electronics Ltd, has entered into a strategic agreement with electronics manufacturer Diotec Semiconductor AG – a partnership which makes the company a certified distributor.
From its inception back in 1973, Germany-based Diotec Semiconducto has concentrated on the production of diodes and rectifiers. The new new agreement between and the electromechanical supplier, BD Electronics Ltd. aims to provide a better service for customers by offering an expanded line of diodes and rectifiers. In addition, the heightened local stock access will enable faster deliveries to end users. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, market demand has pushed production of the Diotec product range to be distributed, which includes Fast Recovery Rectifiers, ESD Protection Diodes, and, the piece de resistance, the full AEC-Q101 suite. “This agreement was a no-brainer for both parties; our pre-existing range of electronic products such as capacitors, LCD’s, LED’s and sensors means customers have a natural crossover with Diotec’s expansive range of semiconductor chips. We are ecstatic to be allied with one of Germany’s leading electronic components manufacturers,” says Stephanie Borg, European Product & Promotions Manager for BD.
HEICO acquires niche embedded computing company HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 89.99% of Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained.
SK Innovation aims to open next-gen battery era together with John Goodenough SK innovation says that the company will develop next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.”
UnitedSiC signs distribution agreement with Macnica UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
ASE expands with new manufacturing fab in Taiwan Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has officially broken ground for its new advanced packaging fab at the Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Midsummer expands with new manufacturing facility in Europe The Swedish developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions, Midsummer, has set the stage for a future expansion. Within a year the company intends to be producing solar panels in continental Europe.
The U.S. tightens its restrictions on Huawei – limits access to technology The U.S. Commerce Department says it is further restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. technology and adds another 38 affiliates to the Entity List.
Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.
Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.
Samsung tasked with producing IBM’s new processor IBM has just revealed the next generation of its IBM POWER CPU family; the IBM POWER10, with which the company is targeting the Hybrid Cloud.
Signify to close Kansas facility – moving production outside of the US The lighting company says that it will sell the facility in Salina, Kansas to a local manufacturing company and relocate production at the end of Q2 202.
Infineon and Fingerprint team up to drive mass deployment of biometric cards With biometric payment cards an integrated fingerprint sensor make contactless payments more convenient, more secure and hygienic; something that the current global situation has highlighted a need for.
Silicon Mitus starts mass-producing automotive OLED PMIC Power management IC (PMIC) specialist Silicon Mitus, has completed the development of an automotive OLED PMIC and says it will start supplying the new products in the global automotive market.
Farnell signs new distribution agreement with KOA Farnell says it has strengthen the depth and breadth of its passive component range with the addition of KOA Europe GmbH.
II-VI with domestic and foreign acquisitions Compound semiconductor specialist, II-VI Incorporated, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish SiC epitaxial wafers specialist, Ascatron AB. At the same time, II-VI says it will acquire all the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON Corporation.
Microsoft invests in AI Chip company Syntiant, a deep learning tech company providing AI voice and sensor solutions, has completed a USD 35 million Series C funding round.
Meyer Burger sells its microwave and plasma maker Muegge Meyer Burger Technology is selling its microwave and plasma technology company Muegge GmbH, to investment company HQ Equita.
ON Semi looking to sell Japanese facility ON Semiconductor is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Niigata, Japan. The intended sale of the facility is part of the company’s plan to optimise its manufacturing footprint and sharpen its focus on highly differentiated power, analog and sensor products.
New VP of business development at Smith The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has appointed Renato Souza to the position of Vice President of Business Development. Renato previously served as Vice President, Latin America of Smith since 2017.
Bosch launches 5G tests at Reutlingen wafer fab The German company believes 5G will be a key building block of digitalization and connectivity in manufacturing and logistics. And for that reason, Bosch is now starting compatibility tests and channel measurements for setting up a 5G network in its wafer fab in Reutlingen.Load more news
