BD Electronics ink agreement with Diotec Semiconductor

European electronics components distributor, BD Electronics Ltd, has entered into a strategic agreement with electronics manufacturer Diotec Semiconductor AG – a partnership which makes the company a certified distributor.

From its inception back in 1973, Germany-based Diotec Semiconducto has concentrated on the production of diodes and rectifiers. The new new agreement between and the electromechanical supplier, BD Electronics Ltd. aims to provide a better service for customers by offering an expanded line of diodes and rectifiers. In addition, the heightened local stock access will enable faster deliveries to end users. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, market demand has pushed production of the Diotec product range to be distributed, which includes Fast Recovery Rectifiers, ESD Protection Diodes, and, the piece de resistance, the full AEC-Q101 suite. “This agreement was a no-brainer for both parties; our pre-existing range of electronic products such as capacitors, LCD’s, LED’s and sensors means customers have a natural crossover with Diotec’s expansive range of semiconductor chips. We are ecstatic to be allied with one of Germany’s leading electronic components manufacturers,” says Stephanie Borg, European Product & Promotions Manager for BD.