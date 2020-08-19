© andreypopov dreamstime.com

UnitedSiC signs distribution agreement with Macnica

UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.

Macnica will partner with UnitedSiC to distribute its product portfolio to Japanese customers in high-growth applications such as electric vehicles, battery charging, IT infrastructure, renewable energy and circuit protection. “This partnership focuses on selling and supporting the UnitedSiC product line to a wider group of Japanese power designers by leveraging Macnica’s highly regarded technical design-in expertise. This agreement will assure our customers will receive the best support as we grow our business in Japan,” says Yalcin Bulut, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at UnitedSiC, in a press release. Yusuke Kobayashi, President of Altima Company, a division company of Macnica adds: “Macnica is pleased to be supporting and selling the UnitedSiC products in Japan. With continued pressure from the power engineers to deliver improved efficiency, performance and cost-effectiveness, we are confident we can deliver a value-add solution to the Japanese customers with the UnitedSiC products.”