© ASE Business | August 19, 2020
ASE expands with new manufacturing fab in Taiwan
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has officially broken ground for its new advanced packaging fab at the Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
The rapid progress in 5G development has boosted demand for semiconductors, and to meet the explosive industry growth, major semiconductor players have continuously deployed investments. ASE is riding this industry trend by accelerating the process of smart manufacturing and expanding the scale of advanced manufacturing and production capacity. ASE details in a press release that it will invest an initial NTD 8 billion (approximately EUR 228 million) in the construction of the new facility, named. According to the plan, the company expects the construction to be completed in 2023. Adding to this, the company says it will invest another NTD 18 billion (approximately EUR 513 million) to expand manufacturing capacity for advanced packaging. K13 is designed with two floors underground and 12 floors above ground, with a total area of over 32’000 square metres. Upon completion, ASE K13 is estimated to generate USD 500 million annual revenue at full capacity. The facility is also expected to create 2’800 jobs. “As ASE continues to expand the scale of investment, we are seeking more R&D talents to join us and actively participate in the economic development of Kaohsiung. The K13 facility is constructed based on the trinity design concept of 'smart technology, green energy and environmental protection, and employee care’. Advanced packaging technology will be the core focus of the facility. The development of a complete solution for a 5G+AIoT smart factory connected through high speed networks will enable us to achieve zero defects and higher efficiency in a real time manner,” says Dr Tien Wu, Chief Executive Officer of ASE, in the press release. He continues to state that 5G is the next evolution in technology that will boost business opportunities significantly. “ASE will continue its investments in advanced manufacturing, integrate R&D and technology talents in Kaohsiung, seize opportunities for the future, and exert its influence in the global semiconductor industry,” Dr Tien Wu concludes. The construction of K13 is part of ASE's ‘6 factories in 5 years’ investment plan.
