Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space

Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.

The company, which develops and produces electronic and electromechnical system solutions for mobile machines and commercial vehicles, can look back on a successful first ten years on the US market. To make room for future growth, the company is relocating from Dayton to Miamisburg, Ohio, roughly 20 kilometers south of the current site. Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc. was founded in May 2010 in Dayton, Ohio, with an initial staff of 11. The company has been in expansion mode ever since. This growth is fueled by the North American market, which it supplies with power distribution solutions (central electrical units, power boards/boxes, electronic control units and HMI solutions) for mobile machines and commercial vehicles. Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc. has a current workforce of 40 employees. By doubling the floor space from 1'760 to 3'500 square meters, the new facility sets the stage for further growth and lets the company boost automation in its production operations, something that was not possible at the former site. Its new facility offers improved logistics thanks to better transport links and lets the company draw on a larger pool of available workers. The new site has the potential to accommodate future growth for many years. For this purpose, Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc. secured the option to add space locally or to expand within the current building.