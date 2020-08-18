© Enphase

Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe

Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.

The companies will will make these ACMs available in Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The Excellent Glass/Glass PERC60 Enphase Energized ACM features Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters with a 96.5% Euro efficiency and 295 volt-amperes (VA) peak power which optimises the energy yield from the PERC60 ACM for all insolation levels. “We are delighted to be working with Enphase to deliver solar solutions to homeowners in Europe,” says Dr. Bernhard Weilharter, CEO of CS Wismar GmbH, in a press release. “Our partnership enables both companies to combine products and expertise, and to ensure customers get high quality, easy-to-use solutions in the high volume European solar market.” IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase’s software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for reliability and economies of scale. “We see our collaboration with Sonnenstromfabrik as an important step towards further bringing next-generation, clean energy solutions to the roof,” says Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “With these new AC modules, we are expanding our innovative product range for European solar installers and homeowners.”