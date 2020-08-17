© IBM

Samsung tasked with producing IBM’s new processor

IBM has just revealed the next generation of its IBM POWER CPU family; the IBM POWER10, with which the company is targeting the Hybrid Cloud.

Designed to offer a platform to meet the needs of enterprise hybrid cloud computing, the IBM POWER10 processor uses a design focused on energy efficiency and performance in a 7nm form factor with an expected improvement of up to 3x greater processor energy efficiency, workload capacity, and container density than the IBM POWER9 processor, the company states in a press release. "Enterprise-grade hybrid clouds require a robust on-premises and off-site architecture inclusive of hardware and co-optimized software," says Stephen Leonard, GM of IBM Cognitive Systems. "With IBM POWER10 we've designed the premier processor for enterprise hybrid cloud, delivering the performance and security that clients expect from IBM. With our stated goal of making Red Hat OpenShift the default choice for hybrid cloud, IBM POWER10 brings hardware-based capacity and security enhancements for containers to the IT infrastructure level." The POWER10 is IBM's first commercialised processor built using 7nm process technology. IBM Research has been partnering with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. on research and development for more than a decade, including demonstration of the semiconductor industry's first 7nm test chips through IBM's Research Alliance. Samsung Electronics will manufacture the IBM POWER10 processor, combining Samsung's semiconductor manufacturing technology with IBM's CPU designs.