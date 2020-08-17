© dr911 dreamstime.com

Signify to close Kansas facility – moving production outside of the US

The lighting company says that it will sell the facility in Salina, Kansas to a local manufacturing company and relocate production at the end of Q2 202.

Signify is planning to close its manufacturing facility in Salina, Kansas. In response to the declining demand for conventional lighting, Signify says it will leverage economies of scale and improve efficiencies by relocating the production of its conventional lighting products from this facility to its facilities in Poland and India. The current plan is to gradually transition production and to cease operations at the Salina facility in the second quarter of 2021. “The decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary with the ongoing transformation in the lighting industry. Signify will support its affected employees through the transition, and provide resources and training to assist them through this difficult period and set them up for future success,” the company writes in a media statement. In an emailed response to Evertiq the company says that the closure will affect all employees at the facility, approximately 159 people. “We are providing resources and training to assist our employees through this transition period and help set them up for future success,” the company states. In its statement to Evertiq, the company emphasises that United States still represents the largest market for Signify and that even with the closure and move of production the company still still have a significant footprint of manufacturing sites, distribution centers and office locations in the country. Signify entered into an agreement to sell its Salina facility to a local manufacturing company. The sale is expected to close on July 31, 2021.