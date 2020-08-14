© Pixabay

Infineon and Fingerprint team up to drive mass deployment of biometric cards

With biometric payment cards an integrated fingerprint sensor make contactless payments more convenient, more secure and hygienic; something that the current global situation has highlighted a need for.

A contactless card remains in the hands of the cardholder throughout the entire payment transaction, and eliminated the need for PIN entries or signatures to authorize even high-value payments. Infineon Technologies AG and Fingerprint Cards AB have joined forces to enable mass deployment of this emerging solution. The companies aim to provide card makers with biometric semiconductor solutions which make integration particularly cost-efficient and scalable. “Authorizing payments without handing over the card is a huge step forward in terms of user experience, data security and hygiene. We selected Fingerprints as they are the leading biometric silicon and technology provider with market proven performance. Jointly, we want to drive the industrialization of biometric payment cards from a niche into mass market rollout,” says Bjoern Scharfen, Head of the Payment and Transport Ticketing product line at Infineon, in a press release.