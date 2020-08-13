Frequency Electronics lands contract for precision oscillators

Frequency Electronics has been awarded a contract for precision oscillators for end use on US military platforms.

The oscillators are a key component of the communication systems for a variety of platforms and follow several previous contracts for similar high performance oscillators. The contract value is USD 5.0 million. The contract period of performance is approximately two years. FEI CEO Stan Sloane comments in a press release, “We are extremely pleased to receive this award and continue to supply these key components for US military applications. FEI’s precision oscillators continue to be selected for their excellent performance in dynamic environments, their high reliability and our track record of delivering on time.”