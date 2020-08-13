© leifstiller dreamstime.com Components | August 13, 2020
Farnell signs new distribution agreement with KOA
Farnell says it has strengthen the depth and breadth of its passive component range with the addition of KOA Europe GmbH.
KOA is known for manufacturing high specification products for a wide range of industrial, commercial and automotive markets. With this latest addition, Farnell’s customers will have access to KOA’s full portfolio with around 1500 lines of in-stock products. In addition to thick film resistors, the product range includes shunt/current sense resistors, wide terminal resistors, high voltage resistors, thin film chip resistors and surge protection resistors. “KOA is a leading global manufacturer of passive component solutions and a very welcome addition to Farnell’s product range. The depth and breadth of KOA’s specialist range of chip resistors, sensors and inductors greatly enhances Farnell’s world-class portfolio of more than 360,000 passive components. As a distributor with a strong supply network, our new partnership with KOA will ensure our customers have fast access to the highest quality passive components,” says Simon Meadmore, Global Head of IP&E at Farnell, in a press release.
Farnell signs new distribution agreement with KOA Farnell says it has strengthen the depth and breadth of its passive component range with the addition of KOA Europe GmbH.
II-VI with domestic and foreign acquisitions Compound semiconductor specialist, II-VI Incorporated, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish SiC epitaxial wafers specialist, Ascatron AB. At the same time, II-VI says it will acquire all the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON Corporation.
Microsoft invests in AI Chip company Syntiant, a deep learning tech company providing AI voice and sensor solutions, has completed a USD 35 million Series C funding round.
Meyer Burger sells its microwave and plasma maker Muegge Meyer Burger Technology is selling its microwave and plasma technology company Muegge GmbH, to investment company HQ Equita.
ON Semi looking to sell Japanese facility ON Semiconductor is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Niigata, Japan. The intended sale of the facility is part of the company’s plan to optimise its manufacturing footprint and sharpen its focus on highly differentiated power, analog and sensor products.
New VP of business development at Smith The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has appointed Renato Souza to the position of Vice President of Business Development. Renato previously served as Vice President, Latin America of Smith since 2017.
Bosch launches 5G tests at Reutlingen wafer fab The German company believes 5G will be a key building block of digitalization and connectivity in manufacturing and logistics. And for that reason, Bosch is now starting compatibility tests and channel measurements for setting up a 5G network in its wafer fab in Reutlingen.
ACM Research receives orders from two new analog/power IC customers The supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has received purchase orders and final stage bidding activities for a total of USD 36 million from two new China-based customers that manufacture analog and power IC devices.
ClassOne's Solstice plating system selected for advanced MicroLEDs Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology announces the sale of its Solstice GoldPro electroplating system to an unnamed developer of microLED technology for advanced applications.
Jenoptik: order intake down on prior year; order backlog slightly up From January through early March business performance was in line with expectations, but clear impacts of the corona pandemic and increasing uncertainty within the automotive industry became apparent from late March on.
Smiths Detection completes acquisition of PathSensors Smiths Detection has completed the acquisition of PathSensors, a bio-technology solutions and environmental-testing company, based in Baltimore, MD, USA.
Saab divests Dutch-based QPS Saab has divested the Dutch-based company QPS (Quality Positioning Services), a provider of hydrographic software solutions within the global maritime industry. The decision is in line with Saab’s strategy to optimise its product portfolio and increase focus on five core areas.
Eyeing SiC and GaN potential – GlobalWafers team up with NCTU Advancements in 5G and electric vehicle technologies are bringing the mounting demands of power semiconductor. GlobalWafers is teaming up with the National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) to develop the third generation semiconductor material.
Phison expands with new R&D centre Taiwanese NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions provider, Phison Electronics, broke ground on a new R&D center and inventory management in Guangyuan Science Park in Zhunan township, back in late march.
Infineon swings to loss as the pandemic continues impact target markets “Infineon has so far coped well with the challenging situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As a company, we reacted quickly to the new situation and established a framework that has enabled us to stabilize our business,” says CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss.
Murata completes new production building The Japanese manufacturer’s subsidiary, Izumo Murata Manufacturing, has completed the construction of a new production facility which started back in August 2019.
Analog Devices team up with Intel to address 5G network design challenges The companies are collaborating to create a flexible radio platform that addresses 5G network design challenges and will enable customers to scale their 5G networks more quickly and economically.
Atlas Copco has acquired the technology and operating assets of iTrap The Swedish company has acquired a technology for process diagnostics and control in the semiconductor industry.
Goodix closes acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., an integrated solution provider, has completed its acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (DCT), a fabless German semiconductor technology company.
Rebound Electronics team up with IHS Markit The pace of change in the electronics industry continues unabated for all customer types – OEM, ODM and EMS. This is driven by all component manufacturer types – including semiconductor, passive, connector and electromechanical – dynamically changing pricing, lead time, life cycle management and more.Load more news