© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Farnell signs new distribution agreement with KOA

Farnell says it has strengthen the depth and breadth of its passive component range with the addition of KOA Europe GmbH.

KOA is known for manufacturing high specification products for a wide range of industrial, commercial and automotive markets. With this latest addition, Farnell’s customers will have access to KOA’s full portfolio with around 1500 lines of in-stock products. In addition to thick film resistors, the product range includes shunt/current sense resistors, wide terminal resistors, high voltage resistors, thin film chip resistors and surge protection resistors. “KOA is a leading global manufacturer of passive component solutions and a very welcome addition to Farnell’s product range. The depth and breadth of KOA’s specialist range of chip resistors, sensors and inductors greatly enhances Farnell’s world-class portfolio of more than 360,000 passive components. As a distributor with a strong supply network, our new partnership with KOA will ensure our customers have fast access to the highest quality passive components,” says Simon Meadmore, Global Head of IP&E at Farnell, in a press release.