Microsoft invests in AI Chip company

Syntiant, a deep learning tech company providing AI voice and sensor solutions, has completed a USD 35 million Series C funding round.

Microsoft’s venture fund M12 and Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc., led the financing, and Atlantic Bridge Capital, Alpha Edison and Miramar Digital Ventures joined as new investors in the company. At the same time the company announced that it has shipped more than 1 million units of its Syntiant NDP100 and Syntiant NDP101 microwatt-power Neural Decision Processors (NDPs) to customers worldwide. “It is a tremendous honor to know that some of the world’s leading tech investors are supporting our growth stage, as we deliver our deep learning voice solution to customers across the globe,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant, in a press release. “We are especially thrilled that production volumes of applications using our neural decision processors are increasing and expect orders to ramp even higher throughout the remainder of 2020, as our NDPs continue to set the standard for always on voice as the new interface.” Syntiant solutions enable customised voice experiences at the edge, across multiple product and use cases, including wake words, command words, speaker identification and event detection, all free from cloud connectivity which ensures privacy and security. The company’s NDPs have been designed into a wide range of battery-powered edge devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers, laptops and earbuds. “Syntiant’s class leading power performance is making an ambient fabric of neural network-powered intelligence at the tiny edge a reality,” says Samir Kumar, managing director of M12. “We are now seeing Syntiant deliver on its execution strategy, setting new benchmarks that are unprecedented for a young AI chip company with the volume of products already shipped, and new customers coming on board.”